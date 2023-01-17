Hardman steps down, Carter promoted to Ottawa Hills football head coach

As far as Chris Hardman is concerned, his taking a different role in the Ottawa Hills football program is a win-win situation.

One of Ohio's busiest all-time coaches, Hardman, 71, has stepped away from his head coaching post at Ottawa Hills after 21 total seasons in two stints leading the Green Bears program (99-115 record, 1998-2013, 2018-22). He will become the school’s junior high head coach next fall.

Succeeding him as varsity head coach will be Brandon Carter, who is expected to be elevated from his position as a Green Bears assistant coach, pending final approval from the Ottawa Hills Board of Education.

“I'm definitely blessed and humbled by the opportunity,” Carter said. “Chris [Hardman] is a great guy and he was the reason that I'm even over here anyway, because he came and got me to coach baseball.

“The community has embraced me, and we've had a lot of success in baseball. It was a great fit for me and my family, and it's been awesome being here with the relationships that I've built with the community and the kids and the parents.”

The respect between Hardman and Carter is mutual.

“We have a wonderful candidate who will be great,” Hardman said of Carter. “He will re-energize our football program. We are going to be really good again next year, and what a great time for somebody to take over and bring new energy into a place that's already pretty good.

“I still enjoy football, but I have seven grandkids in Ottawa Hills (ages 5-13) and three in Cleveland (ages 10-14), and it's particularly difficult to get to Cleveland in the fall and watch them play.”

Hardman said the move will give him more flexibility with family time while still coaching the game.

“Coaching at the junior-high level, I certainly intend to coach the boys and maybe even the three girls,” he said of his grandchildren. “And, I can be that link between the elementary program and the high school program.”

Carter, 41, works in Ottawa Hills Schools as a para-professional. He is a 1999 graduate of Start High School, and was a three-time first team All-City League football player for the Spartans (1996-98), excelling at running back and defensive back. He played on scholarship at the University of Toledo in 2000-01, and at Walsh College in 2003.

Carter has spent six years as one of Hardman's baseball assistants, and has coached in the school's football program as an assistant for five years.

He served as a football assistant a total of 14 seasons (2004-17) at St. John's Jesuit, Scott, Waite, Northview, and Whitmer high schools.

Carter has also operated the sports training business Elite Athletics Academy since 2014 out of the Rossford Soccer Centre Dome, working with several local football standouts. Included were Central Catholic products DeShone Kizer and Michael Warren, and St. John's grad Tycen Anderson, all of whom reached the NFL.

Landing his first high school head coaching post is especially rewarding for Carter.

“I'm honored, and I take it very seriously,” he said. “It is a privilege to be in this position, and I'm going to make sure I'm doing everything that I'm supposed to be doing with the kids to make this the best program that we can.

“It's awesome for me because I get to put my own stamp on the program. I've been at several places and coached with some great head coaches. You take something from every place and every coach you've been with, and you kind of make it your own thing.”

Carter embraces the challenge that’s ahead.

“The target is going to be on our backs because we won the league last year,” Carter said of Ottawa Hills’ 8-2 season, which included a Toledo Area Athletic Conference title. “It was nice last year because we had that chip on our shoulders, and we were kind of the hunters. Now, we're going to be the hunted.

“I told the guys when I was introduced as head coach that good teams win the league every now and then, maybe every four or five years. But, elite teams win it all the time. We want to get to that level. We want to be elite, so we want to keep that chip on our shoulders. We want to put our best foot forward every time we step on the field.”

Part of Hardman's football plan will be to help Carter with his transition.

“My goal is to help Brandon with learning about the things a head coach does that nobody else knows about,” Hardman said of the extra organizational and administrative tasks of a head football coach. “I wasn't very good at delegating, but I'll help him through that.”

Hardman will return as Ottawa Hills' baseball coach for his 43rd season this spring, and has no plans to step away from that position any time soon. The baseball field at Ottawa Hills bears his name.

This upcoming season will be the 125th spread among four sports for the Green Bears coach.

Including 15 years as a football assistant (junior high and high school), he has logged 36 years in that sport at Ottawa Hills. Before he was head baseball coach (1977, 1979-80, 1984-2022) Hardman was a two-year baseball assistant.

He has also coached basketball, one year as head coach (1984-85) and 34 as an assistant, and was the school's varsity cross country coach for nine years (1974-79, 1984-86) after having begun as an Ottawa Hills teacher in 1974.

“The thing about coaching junior high is that it requires far less time,” Hardman said. “When I did this while Greg [Neuendorf] was the head coach, I absolutely loved it. I chose what was best for my family, and for the football program and Brandon Carter.”