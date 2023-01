Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" group discuss today's top stories: Genesis Global Holdco LLC, the holding company of troubled cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York after being pummeled by two of 2022's biggest industry collapses. Both Genesis and CoinDesk are owned by the Digital Currency Group. Plus, the latest leadership confirmation at one of the largest crypto exchanges, Huobi.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO