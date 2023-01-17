Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Texas ended 2022 with a 3.9% unemployment rate
AUSTIN, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) indicated the state’s unemployment rate fell during the month December 2022. According to a press release from the TWC, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported at 3.9 percent, down from 4.0 percent in November.
everythinglubbock.com
Mayors sign off on automated cross-border cargo shuttle
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayors of El Paso and Juarez on Friday agreed to explore a private company’s pitch for an automated shuttle system to move cargo more efficiently through the Ysleta port of entry. The project involves truckers unhinging their cargo on the Mexican...
everythinglubbock.com
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT/NEXSTAR) — After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to...
everythinglubbock.com
Report: Texas cities see some rent relief, but costs still stubbornly high
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rent prices have cooled down some the last few months in some parts of Texas, but other cities are still at a high rate compared to last year as inflation remains high, according to the latest reports. While Houston renters saw a 4.6% drop in rent...
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: State has cheapest US gas price average as costs rise
LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers across the Lone Star State were paying the lowest gas prices on average in the U.S. this week, despite a recent spike at the pump, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in...
everythinglubbock.com
Sanders’ Latinx ban wades into community’s generational rift
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ first acts as Arkansas governor was to ban most state agencies from using the gender-neutral term Latinx, tapping into a debate that’s divided Hispanics along generational lines. Sanders called the word “culturally insensitive” in an order that’s...
everythinglubbock.com
Latin pop group RBD to make four stops in Texas on reunion tour
HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’re ready to dust off your red ties and sing at the top of your lungs — you might want to hear this. One of the biggest Latin pop bands, RBD, has announced a new international tour with three stops in Texas. The...
everythinglubbock.com
Winter Storms takes aim on South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on a winter storm expected to impact the South Plains Monday night through Tuesday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by highlighted areas below from 9 PM CST Monday, January 23rd, through 9 PM CST Tuesday, January 24th, 2023. Snowfall totals of 2-4″ are possible in this region, leading to hazardous travel conditions all day Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: January 20th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Shower or two north. Low of 29°. Winds SE→W 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 51°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH. A cold front will pass through the South...
