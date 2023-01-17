ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Texas ended 2022 with a 3.9% unemployment rate

AUSTIN, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) indicated the state’s unemployment rate fell during the month December 2022. According to a press release from the TWC, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported at 3.9 percent, down from 4.0 percent in November.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Mayors sign off on automated cross-border cargo shuttle

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayors of El Paso and Juarez on Friday agreed to explore a private company’s pitch for an automated shuttle system to move cargo more efficiently through the Ysleta port of entry. The project involves truckers unhinging their cargo on the Mexican...
EL PASO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT/NEXSTAR) — After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

AAA Texas: State has cheapest US gas price average as costs rise

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers across the Lone Star State were paying the lowest gas prices on average in the U.S. this week, despite a recent spike at the pump, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Sanders’ Latinx ban wades into community’s generational rift

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ first acts as Arkansas governor was to ban most state agencies from using the gender-neutral term Latinx, tapping into a debate that’s divided Hispanics along generational lines. Sanders called the word “culturally insensitive” in an order that’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Winter Storms takes aim on South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on a winter storm expected to impact the South Plains Monday night through Tuesday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by highlighted areas below from 9 PM CST Monday, January 23rd, through 9 PM CST Tuesday, January 24th, 2023. Snowfall totals of 2-4″ are possible in this region, leading to hazardous travel conditions all day Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: January 20th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Shower or two north. Low of 29°. Winds SE→W 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 51°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH. A cold front will pass through the South...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy