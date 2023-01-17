ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Meet new theatre professor, director of upcoming play about air guitar

The theatre department received a fresh bolt of energy when Justin Packard joined the faculty this past fall. Six months into the job, he is set to make his FIU Theatre directorial debut this February with the raucous, high-octane play, "Airness" by Chelsea Marcantel, about competitive air guitar and finding the “airness” within.
