Peter Edward Popit, age 71, of West Frankfort, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, January 15, at the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Peter was born on June 17, 1951, in Waukegan, Illinois, to Edward Popit and Rose Kirn Popit. As the baby of his immediate and extended family, he was much loved by his three sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He attended St. Anastasia Elementary School in Waukegan and high school at Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois. He attended the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in American Studies and graduated in 1973. This is where he met his future wife, Ellen Hanahue, who was a student at St. Mary’s College. He attended Southern Illinois University Law School and graduated in 1977. During that time, he served as a VISTA volunteer in the South Bronx from 1974 to 1975 and married Ellen in 1975.

WEST FRANKFORT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO