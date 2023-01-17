ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

fox26houston.com

Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston

HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
HOUSTON, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
fox26houston.com

Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston

HOUSTON - Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Two arrested for possession of oxycodone, intoxicated while baby in the car

HOUSTON - A man and woman were arrested for possessing drugs while a baby was in the car in northwest Houston. On Friday evening, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a parking lot in the 7700 block of Gessner Road near Jersey Village after they received reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside, later identified as Joe Garcia and Astrid Flores, who appeared to be intoxicated with a small infant inside the car.
HOUSTON, TX

