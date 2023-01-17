Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders childrenAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
18-year-old shot before crashing into home near George Bush Park dies from injuries, HCSO says
Investigators told Eyewitness News the teen was sitting in his car when two suspects attempted to rob him and shot him when he refused.
fox26houston.com
Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston
HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
Argument over infidelity claims leads to woman shooting, killing husband in east Harris County
According to officials, the shooting stemmed from an argument after the victim arrived home at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday.
Click2Houston.com
‘Person of interest’ arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete
BAYTOWN – A person of interest in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete has been arrested, according to the Baytown Police Department. Kayleb Garfield, 19, was arrested on Thursday for an unrelated incident. On Jan. 10, the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a...
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
2 adults found dead in SW Houston apartment complex after neighbor smelled foul odor, police said
According to HPD, A neighbor tipped police off after noticing a foul odor and mail piling up outside the unit's door.
Small plane crashes, blocks lanes on Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill, HCSO says
According to officials, the plane had lost power, and said the pilot saw fit to try and set the plane down on the road. No major injuries were reported.
15-year-old shot outside club on FM 1960 in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The shooting comes less than a week after five people were shot outside the same club on FM 1960. Today, investigators said they're looking for multiple suspects.
fox26houston.com
Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston
HOUSTON - Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.
Man shot to death at Houston Gardens-area gas station where beloved clerk killed in 2022
Just 10 months ago, a beloved store clerk was found dead in a backroom of the store. Fast forward to Friday evening, and a man has faced a similar fate.
fox26houston.com
HPD: One man killed in drive-by shooting on Bell Street, suspects found hiding under cars minutes later
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting at 4400 Bell Street that left one man dead. The victim in the shooting is described as a 23-year-old Hispanic male. According to police, witnesses say two males wearing all black were in the street shooting at a car. Those witnesses...
fox26houston.com
Two arrested for possession of oxycodone, intoxicated while baby in the car
HOUSTON - A man and woman were arrested for possessing drugs while a baby was in the car in northwest Houston. On Friday evening, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a parking lot in the 7700 block of Gessner Road near Jersey Village after they received reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside, later identified as Joe Garcia and Astrid Flores, who appeared to be intoxicated with a small infant inside the car.
Man found shot to death after car crash in Houston's East End, 2 suspects detained, HPD says
The HPD helicopter managed to spot the suspects hiding under a car after body heat was detected. Surveillance video shows quick flashes of gunfire coming from both sides of the car.
Woman refuses to let go of purse during robbery outside SE Houston convenience store, police say
When the woman refused to let go of her purse, the suspect threw her to the ground while yelling at her to give it up. Ultimately, he ran off without the purse, HPD said.
Baytown, district officials address recent homicide rate after 16-year-old Shane Hamilton's murder
"Any of us would give anything to be there to make a difference. To stop it from happening. You hate to see a young life cut short. It's tragic," the Baytown police chief said.
Man killed, woman hospitalized after someone opened fire into their Baytown apartment, police say
The man and woman were inside their apartment when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots, wounding both victims, police said.
Man in black truck takes off from NE Houston homicide scene after deadly altercation, HPD says
Before Friday's shooting, ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted just one homicide in the designated area where this killing happened within the last 12 months.
Plane crashes on Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — No injuries were reported after a small plane crashed on a northwest Harris County toll road on Sunday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. when the pilot of a single-engine plane reported a loss of power. The...
Pasadena man sentenced 35 years for killing man mistaken for thief and fleeing the country in 2018
Oscar Garcia was convicted for following a man, who he reportedly mistook for a thief, and his girlfriend before killing him in 2018.
