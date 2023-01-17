Focus at Four: Apex Performance Vision offers therapeutic activities, eye-tracking screenings at upcoming Birthday Bash

Read full article on original website
Local market to promote Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local nonprofit organization has announced plans for a market in February to help showcase Black-owned businesses across the region. The REACH Project is hosting an event called 4 The Culture on Saturday, February 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at 1700 Research Parkway on Texas A&M’s campus.
Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest has announced its concert lineup for the 2023 event. Chilifest will take place Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Snook. The announcement came Saturday night at Shiner Park in College Station. This year’s performers include headliners Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers....
Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
Jane Long Intermediate to host wellness program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are a lot of resources in Bryan and College Station, and they’ll be under one roof at Jane Long Intermediate School on Friday night. PTO President Shanette Bates said the goal of Progress Towards Wellness Program is to motivate and educate the families of Jane Long to work towards wellness by providing them with resources, knowledge, and motivation.
Bryan fire crews responding to structure fire on S. College Ave.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews are headed to the scene of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South College Avenue. Details are limited but the call came in a little after 7:30 a.m. Monday. Traffic in the area may be affected as crews continue their work. We...
Blinn College partners with Sam Houston State to make transferring easier
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College and the University of Sam Houston State announced a new partnership on Jan. 20 at the Blinn campus in Bryan. The new partnership will make transferring credits easier for current and future students that plan on attending Sam Houston after Blinn in areas such as business, education, science and finance.
18-wheeler crash closes westbound Highway 21 on Sunday morning
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The westbound lanes of Highway 21 near the Navasota River were closed for several hours Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler rolled onto its side. It happened around 4:20 a.m. near Megan Drive between Kurten and North Zulch. The driver of the semi did not have...
Aggie Softball to Host Meet and Greet at Davis Diamond
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team will host open practice and a meet and greet Saturday, Jan. 28, at Davis Diamond. Aggie fans have their first opportunity to meet the 2023 squad beginning with player introductions at 12:45 p.m., followed by a Q&A session with head coach Trisha Ford, a facility tour and an autograph session.
Bryan ISD breaks down recent updates
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD joined First News at Four on Friday to provide a breakdown of what’s happening in the district and what to expect. Since the start of the new year, the school district has been busy. Here recently the district released its academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year and on Thursday held a groundbreaking for its new transportation facility. Earlier in the week on Tuesday Bryan ISD along with College Station ISD received a sizable donation from the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation to focus on school safety.
Play ball! at Travis Fields in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time for baseball and softball season in Aggieland and Travis Fields is expected to be a major hub for tournaments. “We’re already gearing up with all of the practice rentals we have going on right now for our local recreational teams and Little League teams coming here to prepare for their season,” Facility Manager, Amber Guthrie, said.
A&M Consolidated tops Brenham at home 58-35
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated beat Brenham 58-35 at Tiger Gym Friday night. Consol led 24-18 at the intermission and outscored the Cubs 34 to 17 in the second half. The Tigers are on the road at Magnolia on Tuesday and Brenham hosts Rudder on also Tuesday.
Man accused of vandalizing George Bush Library & Museum indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M student accused of arson and criminal trespassing at the George Bush Presidential Library complex was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday. Kobe Mcadoo, 20, of College Station, was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, burglary of a building with...
Bryan man indicted by grand jury for shooting death of 15-year-old Anthony Ayers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County grand jury indicted a Bryan man charged with murder for the shooting death of 15-year-old Anthony Ayers. Trevor James Thompson, Jr., 26, of Bryan, was taken into custody on November 2 and charged with murder. Police said Thompson shot and killed Ayers during...
Shop Aggieland Outfitters for Gameday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M men’s basketball team is coming off another huge SEC win and the women’s team is preparing to take on the Bulldogs from Coach Joni Taylor’s old territory in Georgia. Aggieland Outfitters has just what you need to show your Aggie pride...
Aggies Set to Host LSU for Senior Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s and The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team prepares to host LSU on Saturday at 10 a.m. inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Prior to the final regular season home meet of the season, the Aggies...
Navasota police investigating shots fired in residential area
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating shots being fired in a residential area Saturday night. Officers were notified of the shots around 10 p.m. on the south end of the city and found evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street. A search warrant for a home...
Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
No. 10 Texas A&M Claims Victory Over LSU
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down the LSU Tigers on Senior Day, 171-129, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. To kick off the final home dual meet of the season, the 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski,...
Lady Cougars take down Magnolia 63-45
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After being tied at halftime, College Station dominated the second half winning by 18 points. The Cougars are back at home Tuesday to host Montgomery.
Bryan man sentenced to prison for domestic violence
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Judge sentenced a Bryan man to five years in prison on Wednesday for domestic violence, violation of bond conditions and assault strangulation with a prior conviction. The incidents were first reported on January 14, 2020. Bryan police officers responded to a call...
