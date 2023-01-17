ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Shams: Boston Celtics among teams with significant trade interest in San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Trade season appears to be kicking into a higher gear with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting the Boston Celtics as among teams with significant trade interest in San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. Competing with the Toronto Raptors and perhaps more clubs not named by Charania, Poetl’s “desire to compete on the highest levels is a factor that other organizations feel is important for the pending unrestricted free agent” according to the Athletic analyst.

With the risk of losing the German big man for nothing, the Spurs may prove motivated to get something back for Poeltl before this summer’s free agency period arrives.

It remains unclear how Boston would entice San Antonio in a manner that would not significantly affect their current title aspirations, but the news of interest could signal a serious attempt at picking up the rising Spurs center ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Or it could be disinformation designed to elevate his asking price for other franchises, a situation Celtics fans are quite familiar with.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

