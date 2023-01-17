ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You

Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory

Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
OTSEGO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Where to Celebrate the Arts in Kalamazoo, Portage, & Battle Creek

Recently, Kalamazoo and Portage were acknowledged for having very art-vibrant communities. In fact, according to the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, both cities made the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The vibrancy is measured by the Arts Vibrancy Index which takes into account how arts and cultural organizations are tied to their communities. Read more here.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Are To-Go Cocktails Still A Thing in Kalamazoo? Here’s Where To Find Them

As tough as the Covid-19 pandemic was (and still is) there were some pretty cool things to come out of it. Especially for introverts like myself!. The global pandemic created a more socially distant way of life. We saw a rise in popularity of curbside pick-up, mobile ordering, social districts and to-go cocktails. Many of these features have become so popular that we now use them in day-to-day life.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse

During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek Police Use Smart Cameras To Bust Thieves

Battle Creek Police were on patrol in the heart of Battle Creek, early Thursday morning, keeping a close eye on the downtown area. A string of recent complaints of criminal activity plaguing the area, during the midnight hours, had heightened patrols and the smart camera technology that surveilled the city streets and structures were being closely monitored.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Arrested For Fraud

Former local police officer Catrice Lockett was arrested and taken to the Douglass County Jail in Georgia on fraud charges and has since been released on a $25,000 bond. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has since placed officer Lockett on Administrative leave. It's said that the fraud charges are...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

What’s Going On With Kalamazoo Public Schools?

After the Superintendent resigned in a mutual agreement with the school board, the Kalamazoo Public Schools assistant superintendent has been terminated and the president of the school board resigned. All of this has happened in just under a month and has left many parents of Kalamazoo unsatisfied and confused. In...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy