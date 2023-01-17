Read full article on original website
Related
Dustin Lynch Is Officially a Licensed Pilot: ‘To the Sky!’
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) "Starting this week off with a gratitude post," he writes in the caption. "Grateful for my friends and team that continue to push me. Like getting this done right here. To the sky!" The "Thinking Bout You" singer is now part of an elite club...
Maren Morris’ ‘Lunatics’ Show Out in Style for Girls Just Wanna Weekend [Picture]
Maren Morris and the Highwomen headed to Mexico this week to perform at Brandi Carlile's 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend, and fans greeted them with a warm welcome when they got there. In fact, Morris shared one fan snapshot that she says had her "already crying before I even hit...
Thomas Rhett’s Lack of Courage Has Kept Him From His Flying Dreams
Platinum records and sold-out tours are just a few of the dreams Thomas Rhett has already achieved. However, there is one that continues to elude him: Becoming a licensed pilot. If it sounds familiar, it's because being able to fly a plane has been on the singer's mind for years,...
Luke Combs Teases a New Heartbreak Song, ‘Love You Anyway’ [Watch]
With a new album due out by the end of March, Luke Combs isn't wasting any time before introducing fans to new music: The singer shared an unreleased performance tease of a new song called "Love You Anyway" on his social media on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The ballad describes...
Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Graceland Live Stream: Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Services As Family Says Goodbye
Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a public memorial service at Graceland — the historic home of her late father Elvis Presley. The event is being live streamed by Graceland’s official website at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, and the video feed can be seen right here below. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Kelly Clarkson Is Finally Ready to Drop Details on Her First Post-Divorce Album
Kelly Clarkson has been teasing her next album — a project heavily inspired by her 2022 split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — and now the singer's finally ready to share some concrete details. During an Instagram Live Q&A as part of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show,...
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley Is Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her Son Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, ET can confirm. In addition to Lisa Marie and Ben, Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden.
Naomi Judd’s Family ‘Deeply Distressed’ After Tabloids Publish Death Scene Photos
Naomi Judd's family members are speaking out after several celebrity tabloids have posted photos of the late singer's death scene, as well as the contents of a note she reportedly left behind. In a post to Ashley Judd's Instagram, the family lambast the most recent coverage of Judd's death as...
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
‘American Idol’ Contestant CJ Harris Dead at 31
CJ Harris, an American Idol contestant who finished in sixth place in Season 13, has died, according to a report from TMZ. He was 31 years old. A country, rock and soul singer who hailed from Jasper, Ala., Harris' powerful voice and magnetic stage presence drew praise from the Idol judges, including Keith Urban.
Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death
It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
GMA’s Sam Champion sparks concern on set and has Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan begging him to ‘be careful’
GMA's Sam Champion has co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan concerned about him running around on set as they urge him to "be careful." Sam took to Instagram with a few snaps from his temporary appearance on Good Morning America, replacing Ginger Zee as she recovers from a recent illness.
Remember Lisa Marie Presley’s Grand Ole Opry Debut?
For a year, Lisa Marie Presley flirted with country music audiences. She was promoting a new album in 2012 when she attended the CMA Awards and CMT Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut. It's not clear if her performance on Aug. 21, 2012 was her only Opry performance....
Hardy Invites Morgan Wallen for Reminiscent ‘Red’ From New Album [Listen]
Hardy released his long-awaited sophomore album, The Mockingbird and the Crow, on Friday (Jan. 20), and he teams up with his longtime friend, tour partner and collaborator Morgan Wallen on the album's second track, "Red." The song was written by Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip and Jacob Rice, and it...
Chase Rice Brings Outlaw Tune ‘Way Down Yonder’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ [Watch]
Chase Rice brought a little country to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (Jan. 12), performing his tune "Way Down Yonder" from his upcoming album, I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell. Rice took the stage with the high level of energy needed to sing the rock-influenced country...
Song Secrets: Brantley Gilbert Says ‘Heaven by Then’ Captures His Essence
Brantley Gilbert says society may have walked off and left him, and he's okay with that. You hear that entrenched, throwback sentiment in the lyrics of his new song "Heaven by Then," a collaboration with Blake Shelton, Vince Gill and van full of the best songwriters in Nashville. "I'm a...
Taste of Country
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0