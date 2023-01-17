ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
HollywoodLife

Graceland Live Stream: Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Services As Family Says Goodbye

Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a public memorial service at Graceland — the historic home of her late father Elvis Presley. The event is being live streamed by Graceland’s official website at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, and the video feed can be seen right here below. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”
People

Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Us Weekly

Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech

Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
Taste of Country

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Contestant CJ Harris Dead at 31

CJ Harris, an American Idol contestant who finished in sixth place in Season 13, has died, according to a report from TMZ. He was 31 years old. A country, rock and soul singer who hailed from Jasper, Ala., Harris' powerful voice and magnetic stage presence drew praise from the Idol judges, including Keith Urban.
Rolling Stone

Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death

It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

