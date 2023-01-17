Nashville to host two meetings regarding results of a disparity study

New efforts to look at how Metro Nashville's government works alongside minority-owned businesses.

This week - the city will host two meetings, one in-person and one virtual to discuss the results of a disparity study that looked at Black, Brown, and women-owned businesses.

The in-person meeting will happen tomorrow at 5 p.m. at MNPD's North Precinct. The virtual meeting is set for Thursday at noon.

You can register here .

