ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville to host two meetings regarding results of a disparity study

By Kelly Broderick
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24961C_0kHYe42700

New efforts to look at how Metro Nashville's government works alongside minority-owned businesses.

This week - the city will host two meetings, one in-person and one virtual to discuss the results of a disparity study that looked at Black, Brown, and women-owned businesses.

The in-person meeting will happen tomorrow at 5 p.m. at MNPD's North Precinct. The virtual meeting is set for Thursday at noon.

You can register here .

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy