country1037fm.com
Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went
I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
tourcounsel.com
Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
WCNC
Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
WBTV
Introducing one of the newest Molly’s Kids, Wynter Gantt
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Wynter Gantt is a spunky spitfire of a 3-year-old from Lincolnton whose “story is a little different,” from other Molly’s Kids, says her mom. ”Many of the other amazing #MollysKids have a set diagnosis and even if it’s a rare disease, they have a plan,” Stormi Gantt said. “But there is not enough knowledge on Wynter’s condition. We’re left wondering what to do because we’re helping doctors forge the path. For example, in this photo she looks like a ‘normal’ toddler, but this, honestly, was a good day.”
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Jonathan’s, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 93 • McDonald’s, 9607 E Independence Blvd. – 96 • Nora’s Kitchen, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98 • Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe...
Photo goes viral after Delta Air Lines attendant comforts woman on Charlotte flight
CHARLOTTE — Flight crews have been through a lot in the past few months after a busy holiday season. However, one flight attendant went above and beyond for a passenger on a flight that departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. A photo of Delta Air Lines flight attendant Floyd...
kiss951.com
Coffee Isn’t the Most Popular Caffeine Source for North Carolina
Are you a coffee drinker? We know plenty of people enjoy drinking coffee when they need that extra boost of caffeine. That one cup of joe in the morning is what gives some people the extra charge they need. So, you may think that coffee is the No. 1 source of caffeine for most people, right? Guess again!
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 87 Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; ice was in hand-wash sink; employee touched raw gyro meat and then handled lettuce and tomatoes with the same gloves; items weren’t held cold enough; and some food didn’t have date marking.
tourcounsel.com
SouthPark | Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
We begin the list of the best malls in Charlotte with the largest in the city, SouthPark. But it is not only because it is also one of the shopping centers in Charlotte with the longest history, having been inaugurated more than 50 years ago. It is considered one of the malls that receive the most visitors in the United States. And it is not for less, since its list of stores is exceptional. It is the place with the most clothing stores in North Carolina.
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurants
For chicken salad fans in Charlotte, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
NC By Train reaches record ridership
NC By Train, an intercity passenger rail service between Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., and the Northeast reached more than 522,000 passengers in 2022. This is the service’s highest total ridership since it began operation in 1990. The highest ridership was in October, with 55,493 passengers. December had the third-best monthly ridership with more than 48,600 […] The post NC By Train reaches record ridership appeared first on Transportation Today.
WCNC
4 egg alternatives for your recipes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You eat them for breakfast. You use them to make cupcakes, casseroles, and just about every baked good imaginable. Eggs are a major part of the American diet and now, more than any other grocery item, eggs have skyrocketed in price. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, eggs are now 59.9% more expensive than they were just a year ago if you can find them at all. What's now the deadliest avian flu on record is impacting inventory and prices, so much so that major grocery stores across the country are now limiting the amount you can buy. Some Charlotte-area Harris Teeter stores are enforcing a one-carton-per-customer limit to deal with the shortage. Luckily, the experts at recipe website Delish came up with a list of egg alternatives.
WBTV
Jiggy With The Piggy Festival sets a date for May in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Mark your calendars now because there is nowhere else you should be the weekend of May 4 – except at Jiggy with the Piggy. Recognized as one of the Best Southeastern Festivals in the U.S., this free event is held in downtown Kannapolis. The City’s...
South End to shine brightly with return of interactive light display
CHARLOTTE — A stretch of the public trail that winds through the heart of Charlotte is about to get brighter when the Rail Trail Lights returns for its fourth year. From Feb. 3-19, six never-before-seen interactive installations by local artists will be on display along the Charlotte Rail Trail in South End.
Camp North End to host free weekly indoor movie series
CHARLOTTE — Camp North End is throwing it back to the ‘90s with its latest movie series. On Friday nights in February and March, popular films from the ‘90s will be shown on a jumbo screen inside the Ford Factory building at 1774 Statesville Ave. Admission is...
WTVW
Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte
Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
thecharlottepost.com
Three new health clinics cater to Charlotte's seniors
Three new health clinics cater to Charlotte's seniors. CenterWell Senior Primary Care to debut facilities. CenterWell Senior Primary Care opened its first Charlotte location in the University area on Jan. 19. A clinic at Wilkinson Boulevard opens Jan. 26 and another facility at North Wendover Road opens later this year.
UNC Charlotte offered 20 Charlotte-area underclassmen over last few days
Charlotte, N.C. — New Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi is hard at work. Numerous Charlotte-area underclassmen players have reported offers from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte over the past two days. Out of the 20, 11 are freshmen in the class of 2026, five are sophomores in the class of 2025, and four are juniors in the class of 2024.
