ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOK-TV

EMCC signs former Southern Miss QB Ty Keyes

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The recruiting trail for EMCC has made headlines as the lions have signed former Southern Miss quarterback Ty Keyes. “I feel great coming in. They recruited me pretty hard and then I got a connection with coach, because we both from the same county and I knew that coming here would help me out and grow a whole lot better,” Keyes said. “First and foremost I want to thank God for leading me to this spot,” he said.
SCOOBA, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg and VFW reach agreement order on restrictions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Hattiesburg reached an agreement with the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 after the city filed a temporary restraining order almost a month ago. According to Pine Belt News, Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the VFW Post on Mobile Street following two shootings at the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Father accused of shooting son in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Wayne County attorney arrested in Laurel kidnapping case

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wayne County attorney is the third person to be arrested in connection to a kidnapping case involving a former Ole Miss football player. Ridgeland police responded to Chase Bank on Thursday, January 12. The victim told officers that he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and […]
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg, St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 reach agreement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An agreement between the City of Hattiesburg and St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 has been reached concerning acts of violence that have taken place around the property located on 108 Mobile Street. According to the agreed order recovered from Forrest County Chancery Court, the parties...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in the Hub City are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Damonte Miller, of Hattiesburg, ran away from his home on Myrtle Street on Jan. 12, 2023. Family members have told police that he left home after an argument.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed, 1 injured in Walthall County drive-by shooting

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Walthall County deputies are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a drive-by shooting on Monday, January 16. Investigators said the shooting happened on Sims Thornhill Road before 3:00 p.m. According to authorities, Javon Lamonte Carpenter, of Starkville, was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital but was […]
WALTHALL COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Police seeking information on Jan. 15 shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is looking for information in relation to a shooting that happened this past weekend. On Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:14 a.m., Laurel police officers responded to South 16th Avenue on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel man accused of assaulting ex, child, deputy

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man is facing felony charges after being accused of assaulting the mother of his child, a deputy and a child. According to the Laurel Leader Call, a Jones County deputy responded to a call on Toombs Road in the Hoy Community. A woman met the deputy up the road […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County car crash

Officials are asking the public to please avoid the area if at all possible as traffic delays are occurring. The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. Dawson Cutoff reopens. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST. |. Dawson Cutoff reopens. Jones...
WAPT

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Mendenhall

MENDENHALL, Miss. — A 1966 restored gas station opened on Thursday as Simpson County's first medical marijuana dispensary. Dabbs Cannabis Dispensary in Mendenhall features software that owner Bobby Britton said will help guide patients to the correct medicine based on their condition and how they want to feel. "We...
MENDENHALL, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to murder

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. On Tuesday, the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that 43-year-old Gerrod D. Ball entered his plea of guilty in Circuit Court. According to the district attorney’s office,...
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrests over holiday weekend

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the holiday weekend, Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies made some felony arrests and illegal drug seizures. According to PCSO, The arrests were made in several areas of the county connected to routine traffic stops. They include:. *(A photo or name listed below does...
PERRY COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy