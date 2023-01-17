Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
EMCC signs former Southern Miss QB Ty Keyes
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The recruiting trail for EMCC has made headlines as the lions have signed former Southern Miss quarterback Ty Keyes. “I feel great coming in. They recruited me pretty hard and then I got a connection with coach, because we both from the same county and I knew that coming here would help me out and grow a whole lot better,” Keyes said. “First and foremost I want to thank God for leading me to this spot,” he said.
Hattiesburg and VFW reach agreement order on restrictions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Hattiesburg reached an agreement with the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 after the city filed a temporary restraining order almost a month ago. According to Pine Belt News, Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the VFW Post on Mobile Street following two shootings at the […]
Father accused of shooting son in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
Wayne County attorney arrested in Laurel kidnapping case
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wayne County attorney is the third person to be arrested in connection to a kidnapping case involving a former Ole Miss football player. Ridgeland police responded to Chase Bank on Thursday, January 12. The victim told officers that he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and […]
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg, St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 reach agreement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An agreement between the City of Hattiesburg and St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 has been reached concerning acts of violence that have taken place around the property located on 108 Mobile Street. According to the agreed order recovered from Forrest County Chancery Court, the parties...
WDAM-TV
Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in the Hub City are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Damonte Miller, of Hattiesburg, ran away from his home on Myrtle Street on Jan. 12, 2023. Family members have told police that he left home after an argument.
1 killed, 1 injured in Walthall County drive-by shooting
WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Walthall County deputies are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a drive-by shooting on Monday, January 16. Investigators said the shooting happened on Sims Thornhill Road before 3:00 p.m. According to authorities, Javon Lamonte Carpenter, of Starkville, was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital but was […]
newyorkbeacon.com
‘There’s No Reason to Ever Bite a Child’: Mississippi Daycare Worker Allegedly Sinks Teeth Into 1-Year-Old In Her Care, Is Released on Bond
A Mississippi woman has been released on bond after being charged with child abuse while working in a daycare. Authorities report Haley Rozek bit one of the children left under her supervision. Police say the former caretaker said it was an accident as she tried to calm the baby down.
WDAM-TV
Police seeking information on Jan. 15 shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is looking for information in relation to a shooting that happened this past weekend. On Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:14 a.m., Laurel police officers responded to South 16th Avenue on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a...
Laurel man accused of assaulting ex, child, deputy
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man is facing felony charges after being accused of assaulting the mother of his child, a deputy and a child. According to the Laurel Leader Call, a Jones County deputy responded to a call on Toombs Road in the Hoy Community. A woman met the deputy up the road […]
Mississippi sheriff warns public of gift card scheme that is defrauding residents of thousands of dollars
Mississippi officials are warning residents to be aware of a gift card scheme that is stealing thousands of dollars that likely will never be recovered. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office reports that local resident became a victim of such a scheme. On Jan. 4, 2023, the sheriff’s office...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Columbia Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
A Columbia man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 37-year-old Alfredric James, of Columbia, was sentenced on January 12, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court documents and trial testimony, on December 9,...
WDAM-TV
Jones County car crash
Jones County car crash
WDAM-TV
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during the emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy. According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshall...
Mississippi man sentenced to 10 Years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute meth
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Michael Anthony Brown, 50, of Laurel, was sentenced on Jan. 19, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court documents, in January 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant...
WAPT
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Mendenhall
MENDENHALL, Miss. — A 1966 restored gas station opened on Thursday as Simpson County's first medical marijuana dispensary. Dabbs Cannabis Dispensary in Mendenhall features software that owner Bobby Britton said will help guide patients to the correct medicine based on their condition and how they want to feel. "We...
WDAM-TV
Columbia man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to murder
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. On Tuesday, the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that 43-year-old Gerrod D. Ball entered his plea of guilty in Circuit Court. According to the district attorney’s office,...
WDAM-TV
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Board of Supervisors called for an emergency session on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m., at the Wayne County Courthouse in Waynesboro. It was called by Jerry Hutto, the president of the board of supervisors. According to the notice of emergency board...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrests over holiday weekend
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the holiday weekend, Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies made some felony arrests and illegal drug seizures. According to PCSO, The arrests were made in several areas of the county connected to routine traffic stops. They include:. *(A photo or name listed below does...
