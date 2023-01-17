Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
krwg.org
Your Legislators- New Mexico State Senator Bill Soules
New Mexico's 60-day legislative session kicked off this week. On the season premiere of "Your Legislators" we feature an in depth conversation with Democratic State Senator William "Bill" Soules about the legislative session and issues facing New Mexico. Senator Soules chairs the Senate Education Committee. Anthony Moreno talks with Sen. Soules about education, public safety, and economic development on the program.
ladailypost.com
Seniors Rally, Ask Legislators & Governor To Hear Them
Mary A. Quintana of Santo Domingo Pueblo applauds Jan. 19 during a speech delivered by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Senior Day at the Legislature. Quintana came to the Capitol to speak with legislators about improving conditions at the pueblo’s senior center and the need to increase staffing at the center. Courtesy/Gabriela Campos/The Santa Fe New Mexican.
New Mexico legislators propose harsher sentences for fentanyl possession
Law enforcement officials have called Fentanyl a major problem and driver of crime in New Mexico.
New Mexico act proposal would require schools to offer Holocaust, genocide studies
A New Mexico Representative is trying to make sure students are educated about genocides.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban
(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
Native Leaders Say Tribal Education Trust Fund Would Be Game Changer
Education programs run by Native American tribes in New Mexico rely in part on money from the state, but accessing those dollars makes it difficult to complete all of the work they envision. Tribal leaders and advocates have long lobbied for a change. This year they want to make it happen. Each year, tribes can […]
newsfromthestates.com
Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law
Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
It’s New Mexico tax season again, but there are some new changes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Taxation and Revenue Department starts taking personal income tax returns on Monday, January 23. Returns are due by April 18, 2023. But there are some important differences this time around. A big change is that most seniors don’t have to pay state taxes on 2022 social security retirement benefits, according […]
searchlightnm.org
Who backed Solomon Pena’s campaign?
Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico prepares for a drop in monthly SNAP benefits
The price of eggs has soared thanks to bird flu outbreaks and increased costs for producers. Pictured here, eggs at a grocery store in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) More than half a million New Mexicans relying on food assistance will see...
Mayors: Affordable housing demand is crushing us
“At the end of the day, as mayors, people aren’t looking to their senators to solve homelessness. ... They’re looking to their mayor,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
State legislator proposing bill banning flavored tobacco in New Mexico
The bill would stop the sale of any tobacco product that has any flavoring added.
State attorney general to push back against county abortion bans
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorney General Raul Torrez is ready to take action against New Mexico towns with abortion bans. “There shouldn’t be any misunderstanding, the right to reproductive health care is protected in this state,” says Torrez. “My office is prepared to defend that right and we are going to do everything that we can […]
newsfromthestates.com
Lujan Grisham calls on N.M. lawmakers to legally protect abortion rights during State of the State
From right, Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (black shirt), former Rep. Brian Egolf, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury stand to applaud a line about abortion rights during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address on Jan. 17, 2023 in Santa Fe. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
losalamosreporter.com
Gov. Lujan Grisham Delivers First State Of The State Address Of Her Second Term, Announces Legislative Agenda
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday issued her fifth State of the State address, the first of her second term as governor, laying out her legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The full text of the governor’s address as prepared can be found below. Continuing strategic and meaningful...
Albuquerque has millions of dollars to spend on ‘poverty pocket’ neighborhoods
Santa Barbara Martineztown Neighborhood Association President Loretta Naranjo Lopez said, “We have historical significance here, and we'd like to keep it, maintain it residential. We're looking forward to using the pocket of poverty money for the neighborhood.”
rrobserver.com
New Mexico schools to take part in National School Choice Week
New Mexico families, students and educators will be raising awareness about school choice next week as part of National School Choice Week. National School Choice Week is Jan. 22-28 and is celebrated with school fairs, rallies, contests, talent shows; 185 events are planned at schools in New Mexico. All the...
Website removes New Mexico voter registration info
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily. But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says […]
New Mexico In-Depth
Rio Rancho, NM
818
Followers
239
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT
New Mexico In Depth is a member-supported, digital first, nonpartisan news organization. We were founded in 2012 as a response to ongoing downsizing among traditional news organizations.http://nmindepth.com
Comments / 3