Meet Me @ The Altar Announce Debut Album & Make Network TV Debut On Colbert
Florida pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have been building to this moment for a long time, ever since Edith Victoria, Téa Campbell, and Ada Juarez first got together in 2015 and signed to Fueled By Ramen in 2020. On Thursday night, Meet Me @ The Altar made their network television debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they played their latest single “Say It (To My Face).” The group also announced their debut studio album, Past // Present // Future, which is coming in March and follows their 2021 EP Model Citizen.
Jesus Piece – “Gates Of Horn”
It’s been nearly five years since the thunderingly heavy Philadelphia band released their hellacious debut album Only Self, which was my favorite hardcore album of 2018. That’s a long time, but Jesus Piece are back in a big way. Next month, the band is heading out on tour with Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu, and TrippJones. A couple of months ago, they released the awesome single “An Offering To The Night.” Now, Jesus Piece have finally announced the impending release of their sophomore LP …So Unknown.
Watch Sylvan Esso Play CBS Saturday Morning With Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner
Last August, Sylvan Esso — Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn — released their fourth studio album, No Rules Sandy, which saw its physical release just yesterday via Loma Vista. Last week, the duo announced the No Rules Tour, which will feature appearances at Bonnaroo and Hinterland Fest, plus supporting slots from GRRL, Dehd, and Indigo De Souza. Today, Sylvan Esso appeared on CBS Saturday Morning with a six-piece band featuring Jenn Wasner from Flock Of Dimes and Wye Oak, plus drummers Joe Westerlund and TJ Maiani, and guitarist Mason Stoops. All together, the group performed three tracks from No Rules Sandy: “Didn’t Care,” “Look At Me,” and “Your Reality.” Enjoy those performances below.
Watch Dipset And 21 Savage Join Drake At The Apollo
Drake finally performed at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Sunday night, after the show was postponed twice — first it was set to take place in November, then December, now this weekend. Drake highlighted a whole bunch of tracks from across his career during the setlist.
Hear Four Songs From Buffalo Hardcore Band Exhibition’s Debut Album The Last Laugh
Exhibition caught our attention with their You’ll Be Next EP in 2021, which showcased the Buffalo hardcore band’s mastery of the late-’80s style that hybridized hardcore with shred-happy heavy metal. In 2022, Exhibition were part of the instantly legendary gig outside a Sonic headlined by Scowl and Gel. Next month, they’ll release their debut full-length The Last Laugh via the great Triple B Records. Four of its 10 songs are streaming now, including the opening track, which is called, of course, “Exhibition.” Power through those tracks below.
Watch Joey Bada$$ Cover Mos Def’s “UMI Says” For Like A Version
Joey Bada$$ is still promoting his third studio album, last year’s 2000, which came out over the summer. Since then, he joined Montreal indie band Men I Trust on Fallon and has been booked to perform at Governors Ball next June. For now, Joey is participating in Like A Version, where he’s covering Mos Def’s “UMI Says,” which originally appeared on 1999’s Black On Both Sides. Watch Joey’s funk-flecked cover below.
Stream Boldy James & RichGains’ Excellent New Album Indiana Jones
Earlier this week, the great Detroit rapper Boldy James was hospitalized after a serious car accident. Boldy sustained broken vertebrae and orthopedic injuries, and he had to go through extensive neck surgery. After being initially placed in intensive care, Boldy was pronounced stable. Since then, we haven’t heard any updates on Boldy’s condition. Somehow, though, he has a whole new album out today.
Metallica – “Screaming Suicide”
In April, Metallica will release one of our Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023, 72 Seasons. The metal masters have already released lead single “Lux Æterna,” and now they’re sharing another album track, “Screaming Suicide,” which comes with a video directed by Tim Saccenti. “‘Screaming...
Bleary Eyed – “Run”
Bleary Eyed are a Philadelphia quartet playing a poppy strain of shoegaze-adjacent, sample-based indie rock, like a slightly more straightforward spin on Philly neighbors like Knifeplay, Spirit Of The Beehive, and They Are Gutting A Body Of Water. They’re releasing a self-titled EP in March, and today they’ve shared its opening track, a contagious groove called “Run.” According to a statement from Bleary Eyed, it’s “lyrically about people struggling to refind some of their identity coming out of the quarantine, people getting knocked down socially, losing their circles, feeling lost in general.” Watch Nathan Salfi and Ben Abrams’ video for the track below.
Delmer Darion – “First Photograph Of The Nebula In Orion” (Feat. Spencer Radcliffe & Martha Skye Murphy)
West Midlands-born, London-based experimental/electronic/production duo Delmer Darion first broke through with their highly conceptual 2020 debut album Morning Pageants. Now, Tom Lenton and Oliver Jack are back with more high-concept material. Featuring Spencer Radcliffe and Martha Skye Murphy, “First Photograph Of The Nebula In Orion” is an exploratory, multi-faceted journey that sounds like listening to Mount Eerie in a late 19th century attic.
Miya Folick – “Get Out Of My House”
It was just last September that LA singer/singwriter Miya Folick released her 2007 EP, which featured bedroom-pop gems like “Bad Thing,” “Nothing To See,” “Ordinary,” and “Oh God.” Today, Folick is announcing her sophomore album, Roach, which will be out in May and follows her 2018 debut, Premonitions.
Hear Braniac’s Previously Unheard Final Recordings On New The Predator Nominate EP
There’s quite a bit of lore surrounding Dayton, Ohio indie band Brainiac. Just as the group had wrapped a tour with Beck, recorded with Kim Deal, John Peel, and Steve Albini, and released three albums (1993’s Smack Bunny Baby, 1994’s Bonsai Superstar, and 1996’s Hissing Pigs In Static Couture), in 1997 lead singer Tim Taylor died suddenly in a horrible car accident, and the band broke up shortly thereafter. In 2019, a documentary called Brainiac: Transmissions After Zero reignited interest in the band, and now, 26 years after Taylor’s death, the surviving members of Brainiac are releasing The Predator Nominate EP, which features nine never-before-heard demos.
The Number Ones: Beyoncé’s “Check On It” (Feat. Slim Thug & Bun B)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Beyoncé is not a movie star. She has never been one. I’m not even sure...
Stream Riot Stares’ Catchy, Heavy New Hardcore Album Sounds Of Acceleration
For about five years now, the Charleston, South Carolina hardcore stompers Riot Stares have been perfecting their tough, melodic, groove-centric sound. Riot Stares’ first two EPs, their self-titled 2016 debut and 2017’s Let The Phase Speak, were both promising, but they only hinted at what the band could do at album length. Today, Riot Stares release their full-length debut Sounds Of Acceleration, and it’s a good one.
