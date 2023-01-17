ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
New York Post

How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell

It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”

Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Country Artist Marries Fellow Musician in Nashville

Love is in the air for two country crooners. PEOPLE reported that country artist Jennifer Hart married musician Rob Ricotta. While speaking with the publication, the pair opened up about their nuptials, which took place at the Loveless Barn in Nashville, Tennessee. Hart and Ricotta decided to tie the knot...
NASHVILLE, TN
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls

Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.

