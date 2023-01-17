Read full article on original website
Columbus gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
A Fairfield County judge on Friday opened an opportunity for the City of Columbus to enforce its recently passed gun limitations that have been embattled by a lawsuit. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3Hhc63J.
Central Ohio treatment center to host open house for gambling addiction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since the legalization of sports betting in Ohio, local addiction specialists have been working harder than ever to offer services to those in need. “Support and community is huge in the gambling world,” said Cynthia Black, a gambling prevention coordinator at Maryhaven, a behavioral treatment center for those with addiction disorders. […]
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year
A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for.
Rapid COTA transit lines coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is designing rapid transit lines to go along West Broad and East Main Streets to accommodate a growing Columbus population. The bus rapid transit lines will travel in a designated lane, making public transit commutes faster along the route. The goal is to make transportation in […]
Ohio Amber Alert kidnapping suspect appears in federal court in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman accused of abducting two 5-month-old twins in their mother’s running car just before Christmas appeared in an Ohio courtroom Friday morning for the first time since she was taken into custody in Indianapolis. 24-year-old Nalah Jackson was indicted the day before on two federal counts of kidnapping a minor […]
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two school districts in central Ohio are responding after video posted online shows school employees talking about critical race theory in the school systems. Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison schools are the two districts addressing this. Both districts said the videos were recorded under false pretenses and the employees did not […]
Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting
A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon.
CUT 132 steakhouse to open at Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new American steakhouse is ready to serve up rib eyes and fresh fillets to Easton Town Center patrons. Opening Monday on Brighton Rose Way is CUT 132, a restaurant that touts modern spins on classic cuts and a refreshing assortment of cocktails and wines. It’s the most recent brainchild of […]
Kim Kardashian to sit on Columbus panel and call for Ohio inmate’s release
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Keith narrowly avoided execution 12 years ago when then-Gov. Ted Strickland took him off Ohio’s death row. The 59-year-old from Crestline – who continues to contend he was wrongfully convicted of a 1994 triple homicide in Bucyrus – will have a renowned ally at Ohio State University’s campus on Thursday […]
Upgraded Ohio State cancer-assessing tool screens for new disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has launched a new-and-improved version of a tool that combines genetics and technology to screen patients’ health. Developed by researchers more than 20 years ago, the family health risk calculator — designed to help patients assess their chance of developing cancer — recently received a makeover. Once […]
Chillicothe man indicted for murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
Woman dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. A detective for Columbus police told NBC4 at the scene that officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers […]
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Dublin
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Dublin. One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus.
Proposal rejected for Ohio State student apartments in place of church, campus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A campus bar frequented by Ohio State University students and Buckeyes fans has been spared a fatal blow – for now. The University Area Commission rejected a proposed 8-story student apartment complex on the northwest corner of Lane Avenue and High Street at its January meeting Wednesday night. After emphatic public […]
Abandoned Argyle Park market catches fire
Watch in the video player above: Firefighters on the scene at the old Hudson Street Market, which caught fire Thursday morning COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fire has been contained at a former business on the northeast side of Columbus Thursday morning. Firefighters on the scene said that a fire broke out at what was […]
Goody Boy diner closes in the Short North after 75 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Goody Boy Burger Club has closed its Short North kitchen after more than 75 years of service. Located at 1144 N. High St., the ’50s-themed diner was known for its vintage neon sign, retro decor and American comfort food. TJ Valentino, the director of marketing for Goody Boy’s former owner One […]
AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
Weather Alert Day: Mild, evening storms, colder weekend
Low pressure over northern Illinois will drift east across northern portions of Indiana and Ohio through this evening, bringing the risk of a few gusty storms with damaging winds between 5 and 8 p.m. in central Ohio. Afternoon sunshine helped temperatures approach 60 degrees, with strong southwesterly winds. A cold front will collide with the […]
Couple wanted for felony theft of credit cards at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and woman who are facing felony theft charges for stealing credit cards at Easton Town Center. The suspects were in a clothing store at Easton Town Center when the male went behind the counter and stole a wallet from the victim’s purse. The Columbus […]
Wind gusts cause power outages and blow trampolines across central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It didn’t stick around for long, but a January wind and rain storm still managed to pack a punch in central Ohio. At one point there were more than 8,000 American Electric Power customers in Franklin County without power Thursday evening. At the peak of outages, more than 19,000 AEP customers […]
