NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon

A Fairfield County judge on Friday opened an opportunity for the City of Columbus to enforce its recently passed gun limitations that have been embattled by a lawsuit. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3Hhc63J.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio treatment center to host open house for gambling addiction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since the legalization of sports betting in Ohio, local addiction specialists have been working harder than ever to offer services to those in need. “Support and community is huge in the gambling world,” said Cynthia Black, a gambling prevention coordinator at Maryhaven, a behavioral treatment center for those with addiction disorders. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year

A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rapid COTA transit lines coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is designing rapid transit lines to go along West Broad and East Main Streets to accommodate a growing Columbus population. The bus rapid transit lines will travel in a designated lane, making public transit commutes faster along the route. The goal is to make transportation in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting

A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CUT 132 steakhouse to open at Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new American steakhouse is ready to serve up rib eyes and fresh fillets to Easton Town Center patrons. Opening Monday on Brighton Rose Way is CUT 132, a restaurant that touts modern spins on classic cuts and a refreshing assortment of cocktails and wines. It’s the most recent brainchild of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Upgraded Ohio State cancer-assessing tool screens for new disease

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has launched a new-and-improved version of a tool that combines genetics and technology to screen patients’ health. Developed by researchers more than 20 years ago, the family health risk calculator — designed to help patients assess their chance of developing cancer — recently received a makeover. Once […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man indicted for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. A detective for Columbus police told NBC4 at the scene that officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Dublin

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Dublin.
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Abandoned Argyle Park market catches fire

Watch in the video player above: Firefighters on the scene at the old Hudson Street Market, which caught fire Thursday morning COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fire has been contained at a former business on the northeast side of Columbus Thursday morning. Firefighters on the scene said that a fire broke out at what was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Goody Boy diner closes in the Short North after 75 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Goody Boy Burger Club has closed its Short North kitchen after more than 75 years of service. Located at 1144 N. High St., the ’50s-themed diner was known for its vintage neon sign, retro decor and American comfort food. TJ Valentino, the director of marketing for Goody Boy’s former owner One […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Weather Alert Day: Mild, evening storms, colder weekend

Low pressure over northern Illinois will drift east across northern portions of Indiana and Ohio through this evening, bringing the risk of a few gusty storms with damaging winds between 5 and 8 p.m. in central Ohio. Afternoon sunshine helped temperatures approach 60 degrees, with strong southwesterly winds. A cold front will collide with the […]
