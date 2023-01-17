Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Watch Sylvan Esso Play CBS Saturday Morning With Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner
Last August, Sylvan Esso — Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn — released their fourth studio album, No Rules Sandy, which saw its physical release just yesterday via Loma Vista. Last week, the duo announced the No Rules Tour, which will feature appearances at Bonnaroo and Hinterland Fest, plus supporting slots from GRRL, Dehd, and Indigo De Souza. Today, Sylvan Esso appeared on CBS Saturday Morning with a six-piece band featuring Jenn Wasner from Flock Of Dimes and Wye Oak, plus drummers Joe Westerlund and TJ Maiani, and guitarist Mason Stoops. All together, the group performed three tracks from No Rules Sandy: “Didn’t Care,” “Look At Me,” and “Your Reality.” Enjoy those performances below.
Stereogum
Meet Me @ The Altar Announce Debut Album & Make Network TV Debut On Colbert
Florida pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have been building to this moment for a long time, ever since Edith Victoria, Téa Campbell, and Ada Juarez first got together in 2015 and signed to Fueled By Ramen in 2020. On Thursday night, Meet Me @ The Altar made their network television debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they played their latest single “Say It (To My Face).” The group also announced their debut studio album, Past // Present // Future, which is coming in March and follows their 2021 EP Model Citizen.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Stereogum
Watch Dipset And 21 Savage Join Drake At The Apollo
Drake finally performed at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Sunday night, after the show was postponed twice — first it was set to take place in November, then December, now this weekend. Drake highlighted a whole bunch of tracks from across his career during the setlist.
Stereogum
Jesus Piece – “Gates Of Horn”
It’s been nearly five years since the thunderingly heavy Philadelphia band released their hellacious debut album Only Self, which was my favorite hardcore album of 2018. That’s a long time, but Jesus Piece are back in a big way. Next month, the band is heading out on tour with Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu, and TrippJones. A couple of months ago, they released the awesome single “An Offering To The Night.” Now, Jesus Piece have finally announced the impending release of their sophomore LP …So Unknown.
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. When you take a trip to your local flea market you can find plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover when you visit.
Stereogum
Bleary Eyed – “Run”
Bleary Eyed are a Philadelphia quartet playing a poppy strain of shoegaze-adjacent, sample-based indie rock, like a slightly more straightforward spin on Philly neighbors like Knifeplay, Spirit Of The Beehive, and They Are Gutting A Body Of Water. They’re releasing a self-titled EP in March, and today they’ve shared its opening track, a contagious groove called “Run.” According to a statement from Bleary Eyed, it’s “lyrically about people struggling to refind some of their identity coming out of the quarantine, people getting knocked down socially, losing their circles, feeling lost in general.” Watch Nathan Salfi and Ben Abrams’ video for the track below.
Stereogum
Stream Riot Stares’ Catchy, Heavy New Hardcore Album Sounds Of Acceleration
For about five years now, the Charleston, South Carolina hardcore stompers Riot Stares have been perfecting their tough, melodic, groove-centric sound. Riot Stares’ first two EPs, their self-titled 2016 debut and 2017’s Let The Phase Speak, were both promising, but they only hinted at what the band could do at album length. Today, Riot Stares release their full-length debut Sounds Of Acceleration, and it’s a good one.
Comments / 0