Florida pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have been building to this moment for a long time, ever since Edith Victoria, Téa Campbell, and Ada Juarez first got together in 2015 and signed to Fueled By Ramen in 2020. On Thursday night, Meet Me @ The Altar made their network television debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they played their latest single “Say It (To My Face).” The group also announced their debut studio album, Past // Present // Future, which is coming in March and follows their 2021 EP Model Citizen.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO