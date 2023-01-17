Read full article on original website
Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide
One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide. One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. The Spectrum: Jan. 22,...
Ohio Amber Alert kidnapping suspect appears in federal court in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman accused of abducting two 5-month-old twins in their mother’s running car just before Christmas appeared in an Ohio courtroom Friday morning for the first time since she was taken into custody in Indianapolis. 24-year-old Nalah Jackson was indicted the day before on two federal counts of kidnapping a minor […]
Two injured in separate early Sunday shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured in two separate shootings early Sunday in Columbus. The first shooting was reported on the 1500 block of Orson Drive in south Columbus at approximately 3:02 a.m. Officers at the scene found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, Columbus police said. According […]
Police: 1 dead after Central Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Belvidere Avenue at 1:40 a.m. Upon arrival, Columbus police found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
New Franklin County Jail set to open soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After more than 5 years under construction, the new Franklin County jail is set to house inmates soon. " When you think of old jails and prisons you have that old vision of the old cell block- dirty and dingy," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.
34-year-old Fairfield County man charged for possessing ‘nudity-oriented material’
AMANDA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old Fairfield County man has been arrested after authorities found him in possession of material that contained nudity of a minor. Justin Boyd, 34, of Amanda was charged Friday with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s […]
Man Robs Bank in Southern Columbus
Columbus – Police are searching for a man who held up a local bank in Southwest Columbus. According to Police on January 14, 2023 at 12:15 pm a suspect entered Bank of America located at 1580 Georgesville Square Drive. He handed the teller a note demanding money and gestured that he had a gun in his pocket hidden. The teller handed the man an unknown amount of money in a white envelope and the man left the building.
Man charged in connection with child death investigation
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheets McCoy Road in Vinton County for calls a child was dead. It happened on Saturday, January 14, 2023 around 1:30 p.m. Once deputies got there, they say they discovered potential evidence may have...
Chillicothe man indicted for murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
Franklin County Minimart Raided by Narcotics Unit Owner Arrested
WESTFALL – An owner of a local minimart store has been arrested and charged with possible trafficking charges. According to the Whitehall police department on 1/19/2023 the Whitehall Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at local business “Big Walnut Minimart” (5360 E Main St.). During the raid...
Man sentenced for rape after Bumble date with 11-year-old in Columbus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Union County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a man will spend over a decade in prison after he met up with an 11-year-old from a dating app. Michael Hoang Ngo, 26, thought he was meeting a 23-year-old match from the dating app Bumble in late April 2022, according to Union County […]
Federal charges announced for Ohio Amber Alert suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal grand jury filed new charges on Thursday against Nalah Jackson, accused of kidnapping two five-month-old twins and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas. The 24-year-old has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping a minor and faces at least 20 years of incarceration and […]
Addiction treatment center holds gambling open house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Addiction counselors at Maryhaven spend their day Saturday bringing awareness and intervention for a growing addiction in Ohio – gambling. Maryhaven has treated gambling addiction for years, but with sports gambling now legal in the state, it held an open house to address the issue. Bruce Jones, the gambling intervention program […]
Columbus gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A Fairfield County judge on Friday opened an opportunity for the City of Columbus to enforce its recently passed gun limitations that have been embattled by a lawsuit. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun […]
Local, federal leaders talk violent crime prevention in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus city leaders say they are more on the same page than ever to put an end to violent crime. The U.S. Marshals Office held a meeting with these leaders on Friday to come up with the best approach to stop crime and listen to local leaders about how federal authorities […]
Columbus gun restrictions now in effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
Delaware residents, snowplows were ready for return of typical January weather
Delaware residents, snowplows were ready for return of typical January weather. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3R044ze. Delaware residents, snowplows were ready for return …. Delaware residents, snowplows were ready for return of typical January weather. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3R044ze. Evening Weather Forecast 1-22-2023. Evening Weather Forecast 1-22-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Hkctum. Child killed in...
'It's nuts': Union representing postal police officers questions why they aren't patrolling streets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s a nationwide problem: Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint by thieves looking to steal the key that opens the blue collection boxes. The crooks are looking to steal your money or sell it on the dark web. The United States Postal Inspection Office has its...
