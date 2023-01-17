ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Comments / 2

Related
WSYX ABC6

Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide

One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide. One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. The Spectrum: Jan. 22,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in separate early Sunday shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured in two separate shootings early Sunday in Columbus. The first shooting was reported on the 1500 block of Orson Drive in south Columbus at approximately 3:02 a.m. Officers at the scene found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, Columbus police said. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 dead after Central Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Belvidere Avenue at 1:40 a.m. Upon arrival, Columbus police found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

New Franklin County Jail set to open soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After more than 5 years under construction, the new Franklin County jail is set to house inmates soon. " When you think of old jails and prisons you have that old vision of the old cell block- dirty and dingy," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Robs Bank in Southern Columbus

Columbus – Police are searching for a man who held up a local bank in Southwest Columbus. According to Police on January 14, 2023 at 12:15 pm a suspect entered Bank of America located at 1580 Georgesville Square Drive. He handed the teller a note demanding money and gestured that he had a gun in his pocket hidden. The teller handed the man an unknown amount of money in a white envelope and the man left the building.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Man charged in connection with child death investigation

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheets McCoy Road in Vinton County for calls a child was dead. It happened on Saturday, January 14, 2023 around 1:30 p.m. Once deputies got there, they say they discovered potential evidence may have...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man indicted for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Franklin County Minimart Raided by Narcotics Unit Owner Arrested

WESTFALL – An owner of a local minimart store has been arrested and charged with possible trafficking charges. According to the Whitehall police department on 1/19/2023 the Whitehall Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at local business “Big Walnut Minimart” (5360 E Main St.). During the raid...
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Federal charges announced for Ohio Amber Alert suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal grand jury filed new charges on Thursday against Nalah Jackson, accused of kidnapping two five-month-old twins and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas. The 24-year-old has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping a minor and faces at least 20 years of incarceration and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Addiction treatment center holds gambling open house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Addiction counselors at Maryhaven spend their day Saturday bringing awareness and intervention for a growing addiction in Ohio – gambling. Maryhaven has treated gambling addiction for years, but with sports gambling now legal in the state, it held an open house to address the issue. Bruce Jones, the gambling intervention program […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gun restrictions now in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Delaware residents, snowplows were ready for return of typical January weather

Delaware residents, snowplows were ready for return of typical January weather. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3R044ze. Delaware residents, snowplows were ready for return …. Delaware residents, snowplows were ready for return of typical January weather. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3R044ze. Evening Weather Forecast 1-22-2023. Evening Weather Forecast 1-22-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Hkctum. Child killed in...
DELAWARE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy