Fort Myers man sentenced for 2020 murder of pregnant girlfriend

Serge Lefevre was sentenced Tuesday morning for the death of Cassandra Clermont and her unborn twins at Cypress Court Apartments in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police received a call from a man, later identified as Serge Lefevre, requesting an ambulance for a woman who reportedly had a seizure, was unconscious, and not breathing, according to the Fort Myers Police Department back on November 30, 2020.

The female was pronounced dead on scene and Lefevre and four other small children were escorted from the apartment. Police say a homicide investigation was immediately launched.

On February 5, 2021, police say detectives received a medical report which declared the cause of death for the woman was a homicide.

Lefevre pleaded no contest to the charges which includes:

Murder - Second Degree as defined in F.S.S. 782.04 (2)

Partial-Birth Abortion as defined in F.S.S. 782.34 (two counts)

Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon as defined in F.S.S. 784.45 (2b)

Aggravated Battery (Pregnant Victim) as defined in F.S.S. 784.045 (l)(b)

Kidnapping as defined in F.S.S. 787.01

False Imprisonment as defined in F.S.S. 787.02

