The Spectrum: What should be done with U.S. debt ceiling?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: “It will affect our national security and everything that we do,” said Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty. “My campaign is always about tomorrow,” Dolan said. “My campaign is about how can we effectively make Ohioans’ and Americans’ lives better.” Why Dolan said he won’t change his campaign […]
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Upper Arlington parents protest school board's executive session, critical race theory video
Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington Board of Education special executive session Thursday, pleading with the board to not discipline an administrator who was recorded discussing critical race theory in school. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington...
Trump: ‘Under no circumstances’ should Republicans cut Social Security or Medicare
Former President Trump on Friday urged Republicans in Congress not to cut “a single penny” from Medicare or Social Security, a notable warning as some GOP lawmakers prepare to use the debt ceiling debate as leverage to try to secure spending cuts. “Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare […]
64 percent in new poll say Biden acted inappropriately handling classified documents
Almost two-thirds of respondents in a new survey said that they believe President Biden acted inappropriately in handling classified documents when he left office as vice president. The ABC News-Ipsos poll, published on Sunday, found that 64 percent of those surveyed said Biden’s handling of classified documents after his vice presidency was inappropriate, while 34 […]
Where Biden’s racial justice agenda stands
Racial justice was at the forefront of President Biden’s agenda when he took office. Yet despite the fact that he signed an executive order on advancing racial equity, critics say he’s made little progress since his election, including on voting rights and police reform, two major concerns for Black voters. He now faces a GOP House […]
