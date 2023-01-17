ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spectrum: What should be done with U.S. debt ceiling?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: “It will affect our national security and everything that we do,” said Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty. “My campaign is always about tomorrow,” Dolan said. “My campaign is about how can we effectively make Ohioans’ and Americans’ lives better.” Why Dolan said he won’t change his campaign […]
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Upper Arlington parents protest school board's executive session, critical race theory video

Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington Board of Education special executive session Thursday, pleading with the board to not discipline an administrator who was recorded discussing critical race theory in school. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington...
64 percent in new poll say Biden acted inappropriately handling classified documents

Almost two-thirds of respondents in a new survey said that they believe President Biden acted inappropriately in handling classified documents when he left office as vice president.  The ABC News-Ipsos poll, published on Sunday, found that 64 percent of those surveyed said Biden’s handling of classified documents after his vice presidency was inappropriate, while 34 […]
Where Biden’s racial justice agenda stands

Racial justice was at the forefront of President Biden’s agenda when he took office. Yet despite the fact that he signed an executive order on advancing racial equity, critics say he’s made little progress since his election, including on voting rights and police reform, two major concerns for Black voters. He now faces a GOP House […]
