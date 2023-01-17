Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Jerald Mitchell
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jerald Edward “Jerry” Mitchell, Sr., 85, of Buckhannon, went home …
WVNews
John Michael 'Mike' Haddix
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — John Michael “Mike” Haddix, age 72, of Pickens, died Friday, J…
WVNews
Jalisa Lashae Hawkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Defendants from Clarksburg and Weston received prison terms in…
WVNews
Property transfers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Linda M. Thomas to John E. Stogran and Susan A. Stogran, parcel in Simpson-Bridgeport District, $76,500.
WVNews
New police training academy opens in northern West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A new law enforcement training program at Fairmont State University kicked off with its first class of cadets. The program promises an immersive experience with participants living on campus in Pence Hall during the 16-week training.
WVNews
Loretta Grace McElwee
JANE LEW- Loretta Grace McElwee, 84, of Lost Creek passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport surrounded by loving family. Loretta was born in Tanner on January 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Quincy Greene “Hannigan” Smith and Alma Grace Heckert. In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by ten siblings: Layke Smith, Lucille Butler, Paige Smith, Wilma Cather, Wahneva Polk, Ruble Smith, Ford Smith, Willard Smith, Don Smith, and Dean Smith.
WVNews
Patricia Ann Clark
JANE LEW- Patricia Ann Clark, 59, of Weston, passed away with loving family by her side on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Timberland Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Akron, OH. Patricia was born in Weston on May 28, 1963, a daughter of the late Orval “Vincent” and JoAnn Riffle...
WVNews
West Virginia University, partners, to build solar-power test site in Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The launch of a partnership between West Virginia University engineers and the nonprofit and utility sectors could bring the region one step closer to integrating solar-generated power into the electrical grid. Anurag Srivastava, professor and chair of the Lane Department of Computer Science and...
WVNews
Mother arrested in death of infant in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, WV — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her in the death of her 3-month-old child. Krista Brunecz has been charged with the felony offense of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. If convicted, Brunecz could be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a period of 15 years to life.
WVNews
WVU returns to Morgantown for annual alumni game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. Sunday’s matinee marks the 22nd all-time meeting between WVU (12-5, 3-3 Big 12)...
WVNews
This week in Mountaineer athletics
Jan. 23, 2010 — Mountaineer Nation celebrated its third jersey retirement in school history, as No. 33 Hot Rod Hundley pleased the Coliseum crowd by sinking an 18-foot hook shot at halftime. Bob Huggins’ third WVU squad (the winningest team in program history at 31-7) impressed a national audience on CBS by overcoming a 40-28 halftime deficit to defeat Ohio State 71-65. Da’Sean Butler (21 points), Truck Bryant (14), and Kevin Jones (nine points, 11 rebounds) keyed the victory before a crowd of 15,033.
WVNews
Bob Huggins: ‘We had opportunities’
After an 0-5 start to Big 12 Conference play, Bob Huggins and his West Virginia University basketball squad was frustrated, but it wasn't defeated. The Mountaineers were confident they had been the victim of some bad luck and were better than their record indicated, and they set their sights on proving exactly that.
WVNews
WVU women outlast Texas Tech
Behind a pair of double-doubles from senior guard Jayla Hemingway and sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) earned a 67-57 victory over Texas Tech inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon. Hemingway posted her third double-double of the...
Comments / 0