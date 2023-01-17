ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 95.5

Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana

You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Are You Breaking This Montana Law? Most Might Not Even Realize It

Have you ever been out enjoying our lovely countryside or maybe you are taking a hike off the beaten path and come across trees or fence posts that have orange paint on them?. Some may think, "that tree must have a disease and will be chopped down". That assumption is not completely out of left field, as that is a way for loggers to know what should stay and what should go. But if you see orange paint on fence posts or trees you could end up with a fine or even some jail time.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Will Gas Stoves be Banned in Montana?

I'm pretty tired of learning about new things that could be bad for me. It seems like every week I hear a new debate about whether or not something is healthy, whether it's foods, deodorants, scented candles, plastic containers or other items. Next thing you know they'll tell me even cigarettes are unhealthy— oh wait. It happens so often I've developed a fatigue with the whole subject, and at times I'll refuse to look into it at all. I'll admit, if I had a nickel for every time I've said the phrase "I'm here for a good time not for a long time" I'd have enough nickels to fill a swimming pool with, and I'd jump into it like Scrooge McDuck. That's an exaggeration but you get the point.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

NRSC to Jon Tester in Montana: Retire or Get Fired

Retire...or get fired. That's the message in a new ad targeting liberal Senator Jon Tester (D-MT). Tester is up for re-election in 2024, and while Tester was able to win his last race in 2018, the Montana electorate has grown significantly more conservative since then. Here's the new ad from...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Harmeet Dhillon for RNC Chair Gains Momentum in Montana

You likely heard about the news surrounding the leadership battle in the US House of Representatives. There is another leadership battle brewing in the Republican Party that will come to a head on January 27th. Harmeet Dhillon is a solid conservative pro-life lawyer who has also stood up to challenge...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Day 3 SHOT Show Coverage, Dana Loesch Talks to Montanans

Right after our LIVE coverage from the SHOT Show wrapped up, Dana Loesch takes over the airwaves on 930AM KMPT radio in Missoula, Montana with her national radio talk show. We got a chance to catch up with Loesch, the former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, from the floor of the SHOT Show. This, shortly after Loesch and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) challenged the ATF at the SHOT Show.
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy