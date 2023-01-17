ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Shelby Reporter

Thompson’s Warriorettes win big at the NDA Bama Regional

HOOVER – With football season being a thing of the past, both the varsity and the junior varsity Warriorettes competed in the NDA Bama Regional on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Hoover High School. “Both teams had great performances,” Thompson Warriorette dance instructor Emily Bennett said. “Especially being our first...
HOOVER, AL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

