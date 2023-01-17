For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Leyda Becker. She spoke to us about how we can support our international communities here in Warren County. More than 400 Afghan men, women, and children call Bowling Green home. The City’s International Communities Liaison Division invites you to join us for an installment of the New Neighbor Series on Afghanistan. This event will be held Tuesday, January 24th at 3:00PM to 4:30 PM. It will be held at the Neighborhoood & Community Services on 707 E. Main Avenue. For more information about this event, click here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO