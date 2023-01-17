Read full article on original website
Sunrise Spotlight: Women in the Art’s Festival
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Leyda Becker. She spoke to us about how we can support our international communities here in Warren County. More than 400 Afghan men, women, and children call Bowling Green home. The City’s International Communities Liaison Division invites you to join us for an installment of the New Neighbor Series on Afghanistan. This event will be held Tuesday, January 24th at 3:00PM to 4:30 PM. It will be held at the Neighborhoood & Community Services on 707 E. Main Avenue. For more information about this event, click here.
Sunrise Spotlight: SoKY Bridal Expo
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Tootie Finkbone and Tinesha Simmons. They spoke to us about the upcoming Southern Kentucky Wedding Expo. This is the 9th Annual SOKY Bridal Expo, bringing over 85 vendors to the WKU Knicely Conference Center. From venue site rentals, jewelry, event planning and many more vendor services, you can choose from an array of experts in one location to help make your next occasion simply spectacular! For more information about this event, you can click here.
Local woman celebrates 102nd birthday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One local woman never thought she would see the day-she is turning 102 years old!. “I don’t feel much different than I did at 100! I attribute it to hard work over the years, good eating and everything,” said the birthday girl, Frances Cox. Cox has...
Local event sparks controversy, protest; gubernatorial candidate backs out of event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Protesters gathered in downtown Bowling Green Tuesday night after a controversial speaker was invited to present tonight at the Bowling Green Country Club. What exactly did the protest stem from?. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky’s Tuesday night dinner buffet planned to feature...
Lost River Elementary students learn STEM using Legos
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Students at Lost River Elementary are learning through play- using Legos!. Once a week for the next five weeks, 3rd and 6th grade students will have a Lego education session. Today, students in this 3rd grade class were building race cars. This helps them apply a lesson they’ve...
Local church encourages winter clothing donations for those in need
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re in Bowling Green looking to help out our local community, we have a great cause that needs support. The Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green is hosting their Gloves with Love cold weather drive donation for the fifth year in a row. The...
SoKY Speaks: WKU Returns to Campus
For this week’s edition of SoKY Speaks, the boys of SoKY Sunrise reminisce on their times at WKU. They also catch up with local students on their first day back to campus.
Glasgow features in global biz magazine!
GLASGOW, Ky. – This Tuesday morning, the City of Glasgow is reading its very own newly released feature in Business View Magazine. The Barren County gem was nominated for a part in the magazine’s series covering Economic growth and Best City practices. The global business-to-business magazine boasts of...
Pet of the Day: Tracker
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by the Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Tracker. This Pointer is only two years old and loves to sniff around to explore. He’s still looking for his forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
Glasgow High School Lockdown
Glasgow high school was placed in lockdown status sometime after 8:00 AM. News 40 will continue to update you on this case as more information is revealed.
Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility
GUTHRIE, Ky. (AP) — One worker was killed and four others were injured in an explosion at an industrial facility in western Kentucky, officials said. The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
Carver Signs Letter of Intent with Bellarmine
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Chase Carver officially signed with the Bellarmine Knights baseball program. Carver is currently a senior at Warren East and is a two-way player for coach Sanford and the Raiders. Here is what Carver had to say after signing with the Knights in front of his...
Cat needing amputation at Warren County Humane Society
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A cat came into the humane society on January 16 in dire need on medical attention. A 4 month old kitten named Lake fell prey to an infection in his leg which ultimately killed his back right leg. News 40 swung by to see the kitten and talk to adoption manger Brandon Taylor, who told us he thinks at this point, he can’t feel it. Which could be assumed by how well and with little difficulty Lake moved around.
What is dry January? Benefits of having mocktails for a month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-2023 might be looking a little drier so far for some people…. “Dry January is pretty much you’re abstaining from any alcoholic beverages in the month of January,” said Norton Healthcare Primary Care Physician Dr. Steven Patton. Dry January has become a popular health trend over...
Todd County school bus exits roadway; no serious injuries reported
ELKTON, Ky. – Todd County School District says no substantial injuries have been reported after a school bus left the road. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a Todd County school bus exited the road, according to the school district. No other vehicles were involved. The district says the five children...
Man arrested at Franklin Pharmacy following investigation
FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a local pharmacist has been taken into custody at Franklin Pharmacy. At least one person was arrested this morning after an investigation at the pharmacy. The Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force says they executed a search warrant Wednesday morning.
Five Straight Wins for Lady Toppers with Double Digit Victory vs. LA Tech
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU women’s basketball (9-8, 6-2 C-USA) is up to five straight wins after a 66-55 victory against Louisiana Tech (11-7, 4-4 C-USA) on Thursday night in Bowling Green. With the win, WKU is in sole possession of second place in the Conference USA standings....
Louisiana Tech wins 85-74 in OT against Western Kentucky
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams scored 20 points and Isaiah Crawford added five in the overtime as Louisiana Tech defeated Western Kentucky 85-74 on Thursday night. Williams shot 7 for 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA). Crawford scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance), and added five rebounds. Jordan Crawford was 5-of-11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.
