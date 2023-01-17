Visa Debit is now also widely accepted in the Netherlands. Dutch cardholders and foreign visitors can pay with the new Visa Debit payment cards in most shops in the Netherlands. The Debit Card Acceptance (DCA) project, led by the Dutch Payments Association, has now been successfully completed. The aim of this project was to adapt or replace the majority of payment terminals in the Netherlands so that they are suitable for the new debit cards. Until recently, paying with Visa Debit was not yet possible in almost half of the shops in the Netherlands 1 .

