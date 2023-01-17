ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Fox Renewed 'The Resident'?: Everything We Know About 'The Resident' Season 7

By Nicole Gallucci
With The Resident Season 6 coming to a close, fans who’ve fallen in love with Conrad (Matt Czuchry), Devon (Manish Dayal), Randolph (Bruce Greenwood), AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), Kit (Jane Leeves), and the rest of the crew at Atlanta’s Chastain Park Memorial Hospital are left wondering if the series return for a Season 7.

The Resident’ s Season 6 finale, “All Hands On Deck,” airs on Fox on Tuesday, January 17. And without spoiling anything, I can safely say that fans will be left wanting more of the medical drama when the end credits roll tonight.

If you’re all caught up on The Resident Season 6 and are curious if the story will continue, you’re not alone. Wondering if Fox green-lit The Resident Season 7? Or if Fox canceled The Resident ? Read on to learn everything we know about the future of the series and its renewal status.
Will There Be a Season 7 of The Resident on Fox?
A rep for The Resident recently told Decider that “No decisions have been made yet about a Season 7,” but that’s not to say that the Season 6 finale will serve as the series finale. As of right now, Fox has yet to renew or cancel the show, but if it were up to the cast and creatives, fans would see a Season 7.

Back in September 2022, co-creator Amy Holden Jones told TVLine that The Resident has the potential to keep growing and she hopes the team gets the opportunity to further explore its characters and their storylines. “The fate of the show is somewhat caught up in the fact that it’s owned by Disney but shown by Fox, which is not an ideal scenario… And that’s also tied up with the fate of the network drama, which, God only knows, at this point,” Jones told TVLine. “The ratings are incredibly stable. We have a very core audience that just loves us, and if we have a chance, I’m sure we will continue to grow. It has the potential to go on and on, but whether it’ll be given that shot, I don’t know.”

In December 2022, The Resident showrunner Andrew Chapman shared thoughts on a potential Season 7 with TV Insider and addressed the length of Season 6, which was 13 episodes on the heels of Season 5’s 23 episodes. “We always knew that it was gonna be 13 episodes. There was really never any talk of more than that for this season. But we don’t know about Season 7. It’s still a possibility. We’re wrapping up the season, but not the show,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AwC1_0kHYbyl900
Photo: Tom Griscom/FOX


When Will The Resident Be Renewed or Canceled? What Could The Resident Season 7 Look Like?
While it’s never certain when television series will be renewed or canceled, based on past renewals there’s a chance that fans of The Resident will have to wait until spring to learn the show’s fate. The Resident ’s Season 6 pickup was memorably delayed last year and was announced during May’s Upfronts week, so there’s always a chance we could see that timeline repeat itself.

Without spoiling the Season 6 finale, The Resident gives viewers some much-needed closure related to romances and other running Season 6 storylines. There are still a lot of ways to explore the core characters, their personal lives, and their careers going forward. And of course, there will always be new patients to treat at Chastain, which means there’s plenty more material for a potential Season 7.

Season 6 of The Resident is now streaming on Hulu.

