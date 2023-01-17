Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Lloyds Bank Appoints New Head Of Card Payments Sales
Lloyds Bank Corporate & Institutional Banking has continued to strengthen its Transaction Banking Solutions team with the appointment of Maria Shaw, as Managing Director, Head of Card Payments. Maria joins Lloyds Bank from Barclaycard, where she has held a number of roles during her 22-year tenure. Most recently Maria was...
ffnews.com
Tandem rewards savings customers with Top Up launch
Tandem Bank, the UK’s greener digital bank, has launched an interest rate top up for its instant access savings accounts. Under the new Top Up, available today, customers are invited to apply the rate to their instant access savings account – adding an increased rate on top of their existing rate which will apply for 12 months.
ffnews.com
SEBA Bank Launches an Innovative Offering
SEBA Bank, a FINMA regulated, licensed digital assets bank, today announces an innovative offering for its clients. SEBA Bank is shaping the future of finance, simplifying crypto banking for its clients, whether traditional or crypto-savvy investors. Clients are the focus at SEBA. Become a client and discover first-class crypto banking.
ffnews.com
Deel Simplifies Global HR with New Full-Stack Platform
Deel, the global HR company, today announced the launch of Deel HR, US Payroll, and Deel Engage, making it possible, for the first time, to hire, manage, and pay global teams compliantly on one platform. This news comes as Deel hits $295 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) at a $12 billion valuation – up from just $57 million ARR a year ago.
ffnews.com
Smart Pension launches three new fully sustainable investment strategies
Smart Pension, one of the UK’s leading workplace pension providers, announces the launch of three new fully sustainable lifestyle strategies with different growth fund options: the Smart Sustainable Growth Core Fund, Smart Sustainable Growth Fund (the Smart Pension default fund) and Smart Sustainable Growth Plus Fund. All three growth funds fully invest in funds that positively contribute to the planet and society, including investing in areas such as renewable energy projects, clean water and healthcare.
ffnews.com
Marqeta Announces New Web Push Provisioning Product
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced its new web push provisioning product. With web push provisioning, Marqeta customers can reduce friction at the point-of-sale and enable their users to pay directly from their mobile wallets without requiring them to download a mobile application. This capability addresses a common pain point for consumers – the friction of having to download an app that may rarely be used in order to complete a transaction – likely improving conversion rates and creating a smoother customer experience. Marqeta is one of the first card issuers to launch instant issuance capabilities, and web push provisioning further extends Marqeta’s leadership in this space. The product is currently offered in Beta with general availability expected later in 2023.
ffnews.com
Orrick, Buckley Combine To Form Financial Services & Fintech Law Powerhouse
Orrick and Buckley jointly announced the strategic combination, which responds to growing demand from the most innovative companies and financial institutions for forward-looking regulatory and enforcement advice. It also responds to demand from fintech innovators, tech companies and their financial sponsors for holistic solutions to opportunities and risks created by...
ffnews.com
Kiln Partners With SCRYPT Digital for Treasury Asset Conversion
SCRYPT Digital, the Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access into digital assets for institutions has been chosen by Kiln, the tech provider behind the first enterprise-grade liquid staking protocol, to provide a seamless on/off-ramping service for its treasury. The partnership will allow Kiln to convert from crypto to...
ffnews.com
U.S. Bank adds Guillaume Mascotto as head of Sustainable Finance
U.S. Bank announces the hire of Guillaume Mascotto as the company’s head of Sustainable Finance. In this new leadership role, Mascotto will build and lead a new team focused on identifying sustainable finance opportunities across the entire enterprise. Based in New York, Mascotto is part of the U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC) leadership team reporting to its CEO, Zack Boyers.
ffnews.com
Core10 Secures $6.5 Million in Series B Funding Round
Core10, Inc. (Core10), a U.S.-based financial technology company that provides lending and account opening products, as well as software development services, announced the close of a $6.5 million Series B funding round to support the expansion of its Accrue platform and banking integration services. The capital round brings the company’s total funding to $12.5 million and is led by Patriot Financial Partners, with participation from JAM FINTOP and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA).
ffnews.com
Metro Bank Launches Digital Car Loan Product Under Ratesetter Brand
Metro Bank has launched a digital car loan product under the RateSetter brand to enter the sizeable and growing vehicle financing UK market. The loans are hire purchase loans for used cars and are currently available through motor brokers using market-leading RateSetter technology. CarFinance 247 and Motion Finance are the first brokers to pilot the product with more partnerships expected to launch in the coming weeks.
ffnews.com
Doma and paymints.io Partner to Reduce Wire Fraud and Paper Checks
Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced today it has added digital payment solution provider paymints.io to its AgentMarketplace vendor partnership program to reduce the risk of wire fraud and allow homebuyers to digitally deposit earnest money. Paymints.io will offer its affordably priced services to Doma’s independent and affiliated title agent and attorney customers nationwide. The addition of paymints.io to Doma’s AgentMarketplace marks another step toward Doma’s vision of enabling an instant, digital homeownership experience.
ffnews.com
PhonePe raises growth funds at a $12 billion valuation, led by General Atlantic
PhonePe, one of India’s largest fintech platforms, has announced it has raised $350 million in funding from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion. The General Atlantic investment marks the first tranche of an up to $1 billion total fundraise that PhonePe has commenced in January 2023. Other new marque global and Indian investors have already been signed up for the second tranche, which is expected to close next month. The fundraise follows PhonePe’s recently announced change of domicile to India and full separation from Flipkart. PhonePe plans to deploy the new funds to make significant investments in infrastructure, including the development of data centers and help build financial services offerings at scale in the country. The company also plans to invest in new businesses, including Insurance, Wealth Management, and Lending.
ffnews.com
FIS Appoints Lee Adrean and Mark Benjamin as Independent Directors
FIS (NYSE: FIS) (“FIS” or the “Company”), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced the appointments of Lee Adrean and Mark Benjamin to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective January 20, 2023. Each appointee brings extensive expertise in areas...
ffnews.com
Equipped Appoints Edward Green as CEO
Equipped.ai (“Equipped”), the leading technology-based analytics solutions provider for alternative asset management firms, today announces the appointment of Private Equity and Private Credit veteran, Edward Green, as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). Edward joins Equipped with 19 years of experience within Private Equity, Private Credit and Real...
Comments / 0