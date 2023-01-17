Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Two sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting
VISALIA – Two Visalia men land themselves a life sentence after firing a shot that killed one and left fragments in another’s neck. On Jan. 19, a judge sentenced Eliazar Guerra, 25, to 15 years to life in prison. Guerra previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a firearm in November. He was the second individual to receive a life sentence from a 2021 Visalia murder.
thesungazette.com
Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies
VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
One person shot, another assaulted in attempted robbery at a Fresno County massage spa
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted robbery that ended in a shooting near Tarpey Village.
Huron mother and 1-year-old nearly shot while waiting at stop sign
Huron police are looking for the gunman that fired into a mother's car with her 1-year-old inside, nearly striking both.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Hanford street shooting, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after Hanford police say he shot a 22-year-old on Jan. 13. Police say they were dispatched to the 200 Block of West Ivy Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man laying in the street with two gunshot wounds. The victim […]
Man not guilty by reason of insanity in woman’s strangulation death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with strangling a woman at a Bakersfield apartment has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Jared Oliver, 48, will be sent to a state mental health facility and kept there until a judge and doctors determine his sanity has been restored and he’s no longer dangerous. […]
DA: Man sentenced for murder in DUI crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 31-year-old Daniel Melgarejo of Coalinga was sentenced for murder after crashing his car into a couple on vacation, killing 60-year-old Rochelle Weston, of Vallejo, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. The DA says the sentence comes following Melgarejo’s conviction of various criminal charges such as murder, driving under the […]
Man accused of inappropriately touching child pleads no contest to battery charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities said inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl at a wedding reception has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge, according to court records. Miguel Angel Martinez entered the plea on Tuesday and a charge of annoying or molesting a child was dismissed, records show. The latter charge […]
Tulare County Sheriff addresses gun violence after shooting leaves 6 dead in Goshen
A shooting that left six dead in Goshen has not been confirmed as a cartel hit, but Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says it is a possibility.
KMJ
Man In Serious Condition After Being Shot Outside An Apartment Complex In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is in serious condition after he was shot outside an apartment complex in northwest Fresno Thursday night. Fresno Police officers were called to an apartment complex on Effie Street and Pontiac Way after multiple gunshots were heard around 9:30 p.m. According to police...
wascotrib.com
Traffic stop leads to weapons, arrest
A Shafter man was arrested when a simple traffic stop turned into more serious charges when a weapon was found in the vehicle. Kern County Sheriff's deputies stopped the man, later identified as Alexis Garcia, 22, of Shafter, at the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street on Monday night. Deputies suspected that Garcia was driving under the influence. Upon investigating, the officers found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition in the vehicle.
Teenage boy attacked, stabbed in Central Bakersfield
A teenager is recovering after being stabbed in Central Bakersfield. According to the BPD, the 13-year-old boy suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked by several men.
CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
Bakersfield Now
Teen hurt following shooting in Wasco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a teenage boy was hurt in the shooting Thursday evening in Wasco. Around 4:48 p.m. deputies responded to the area of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue. There they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot. Homicide detectives were...
Family of Fresno man shot and killed while holding infant speaks out
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 51-year-old Victor Bacerra who was fatally shot through the wall of a southwest Fresno apartment is crying out for justice. Bacerra’s family says he was holding his 11-month-old granddaughter in his arms when he was shot to death in their apartment back on January second. “You know he […]
Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
Boy, 13, stabbed during assault: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy was stabbed Monday evening during an assault by multiple people, police said. The teen was taken to a hospital with “moderate injury stab wounds” and was in stable condition, police said. No suspect information had been released. The stabbing occurred at about 5:25 p.m. on 34th Street between […]
‘We lost a beautiful soul’: Family gives emotional statements at sentencing of man who drove impaired in double-fatal crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All it takes is a memory, song or picture and the tears start flowing. The tiniest reminder of her daughter leaves her emotional, Abigail Ali said. Her daughter, Destiny Mariah Munoz, 21, died when the car she was traveling in hit a wooden pole at high speed and split in two. […]
thecorcoranjournal.net
Additional suspects arrested in Dec. 18 murder of 17 year old Corcoran youth
Additional suspects have been arrested in the shooting and murder of an 18 year old from Corcoran. The shooting occurred Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 4:50 p.m., in the 1100 block of Village Drive in Corcoran. Upon arrival at the location Corcoran Police officers located a male subject suffering from...
