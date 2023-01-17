ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep Clean-up to a Minimum & Flavor to a Maximum With Giada De Laurentiis’ One-pan Shrimp and Rice Dinner

By Olivia Harvey
 5 days ago
If you need to get dinner on the table fast but refuse to skimp on flavor, then you need to add Giada De Laurentiis ’ one-pan shrimp dinner to your recipe arsenal. This meal comes together in just 20 minutes and when dinner is done, you have a single pan to wash and dry — talk about quick and easy.

“This One Pan Italian Shrimp And Rice is a great one-pot dish that is light yet bursting with flavor and packed with protein,” the caption of a recent Giadzy post reads. “Herbs and tomatoes give it great layers of flavor that makes you want to keep going back for more. It will definitely become a recurring character in your weekly rotation!”

In the video, De Laurentiis recommends using carnaroli rice for this dish, though any rice will work just fine. “I like using carnaroli rice because it creates an ultra-creamy taste and texture, and the rice holds its shape better when it’s cooked,” De Laurentiis says.

Rather than cooking the rice separately in water and then adding it to the sauce, the tomato sauce and rice are cooked at the same time. The rice will fluff up using the liquid from the canned tomatoes, as well as from a splash of added vegetable broth and water.

While the rice is cooking, it’s time to season the shrimp with some basic herbs and spices — you can do this step ahead of time to cut down on prep before dinner. And if you use frozen shrimp, make sure that the shrimp is fully thawed before you season and add to the pot.

Once the shrimp is added to the rice and sauce, allow the entire thing to simmer until the shrimp are cooked through and then you’re ready to serve! “It’s creamy without having any dairy in it because of the rice,” De Laurentiis says in the video. “It’s just…super comforting!”

Grab De Laurentiis’ full recipe over on Giadzy and get a delicious dinner on the table in just a matter of minutes.

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

