Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Giant Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in TexasTravel MavenSherman, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Related
dmagazine.com
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
AOL Corp
Texas A&M reveals new details about its future Fort Worth campus, including its name
Texas A&M University on Thursday announced the official name of its expanded downtown Fort Worth research campus. The three-building complex that will be built on four blocks where the law school is today will be called Texas A&M-Fort Worth. The project will serve as the anchor for what A&M describes as a technology and innovation district planned around the city’s redevelopment of the convention center.
dallasexaminer.com
The 88th Texas Legislative Session has begun – here’s what seniors should expect
The 88th Texas Legislative Session began Jan. 10. Lawmakers are hoping to get several issues addressed that impact the community. Some groups that serve senior citizens have expressed hopes of receiving priority during the legislative session. Older adults are considered the fastest growing population in Texas. In Dallas, they have...
CandysDirt.com
This McKinney Home Is More Than Meets the Eye
McKinney is one of our area’s fastest-growing cities. Situated in northern Collin County, McKinney serves as the county seat for Collin County and a growing population. Great schools, active communities, and thriving businesses define this ever-evolving city. Also, a historic downtown with a picturesque cultural district draws outsiders from all over the state.
Two teens shot -- one killed -- in front of Fort Worth Whataburger, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — One teenager is dead and another is in critical condition at an area hospital after a Friday afternoon shooting in front of a Whataburger in Fort Worth, police said. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the fast food burger chain's parking lot...
Who is Ocastor Ferguson? Married man was dating now-deceased Kayla Kelley under a fake name, according to sheriff
MCKINNEY, Texas — The search for missing McKinney, Texas, woman Kayla Kelley came to a tragic end on Wednesday after her body was discovered in Grand Prairie. The 33-year-old's body, which was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, was found in shallow grave less than a mile from the home of the man accused of kidnapping her.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Texas sisters last seen during CPS-supervised visit, police say
Police are searching for their grandmother, 60-year-old Jame Burns, in connection to the sisters' abduction. Authorities said the girls were last seen at a CPS-supervised visit with their father.
Police: Body found in Grand Prairie confirmed to be missing Collin County woman
A body discovered in Grand Prairie has been confirmed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner to be a missing Collin County woman named Kayla Kelley.
dmagazine.com
News Bites: Blood Stem Cell Drive for Son of Dallas Restaurateurs Dean and Lynae Fearing
The Son of Dallas Restaurateurs is Looking for a Blood Stem Cell Donor. Campbell Fearing, the son of Dallas chef Dean Fearing and restaurant owner Lynae Fearing, is looking for a blood stem cell donor after his recent leukemia diagnosis. Campbell, 23, is a biblical studies student at Dallas Baptist University and a server at Lovers Seafood & Market. The restaurant, at 5200 W. Lovers Ln., is hosting a donor drive Sunday with blood cancer nonprofit DKMS to find a match for Campbell. The drive requires each person to go through a medical eligibility review, a registration form, and a cheek swab.
9-year-old Wylie student reads more than three million words in half of a school year, wants to read five million words by the end of the school year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Wylie East Elementary student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before. When you walk into the school’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost all […]
dallasexpress.com
UNT Adds Three New Degree Programs
The University of North Texas (UNT) will be seeing students graduate with three new types of degrees in the coming years as it expands its program offerings. UNT’s G. Brint Ryan College of Business now offers a bachelor’s degree that focuses on sports entertainment management. According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, it will be based out of the college’s new campus building in Frisco, which opened on Tuesday.
'It's tragic': Fort Worth boxing community mourns loss of coach who was fatally shot at his home
FORT WORTH, Texas — Inside Golden Gloves Youth Center in Fort Worth’s Northside community, Tuesday night’s boxing practice was heavy. Coaches and fighters of all ages comforted each other after one of their longtime coaches and mentors was shot and killed in a northwest Fort Worth house Monday night.
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023
(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
Touchmark’s Senior Community Under Construction in McKinney is The First in Texas
Oregon-based developer Touchmark announced that it is building a 270-unit senior community in McKinney. Touchmark Vice President and Executive Director Matthew Hoskin said Touchmark at Emerald Lake will have 270 units with varying levels of care and is all-inclusive — utilities, three different restaurants, activities, and transportation are available to residents.
Affidavit: Missing Collin County woman recently learned man she was dating was married; vehicle found burned
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The search continues for a Collin County woman who has been missing for a week. An arrest warrant for a man suspected of kidnapping her reveals more about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Kayla Kelley, 33, was first reported missing on Jan. 11, 2023, by...
2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
North Texas’ 2023 housing market will be ‘mirror image’ of last year, expert predicts
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The U.S. economy is heading into an almost certain recession this year, and for the housing market, the recession is here. But a national recession won’t wallop Dallas-Fort Worth as...
Officials identify young man who died in Flower Mound crash
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office recently released the identity of a young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Flower Mound earlier this month. About 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a crash in the 5800 block of Chinn Chapel Road, according to a FMPD spokesman. Investigators believe a motorcyclist was headed north on Chinn Chapel and kept going straight through the roundabout and crashed into the retaining wall in the center of the roundabout.
KWTX
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit
McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety early Friday morning issued an Amber Alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns, two girls in custody of Child Protective Services, after they were allegedly abducted by their paternal grandmother. The suspect, 60-year-old Jame Burns, has a criminal history and the...
Comments / 0