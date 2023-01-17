ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosper, TX

dmagazine.com

10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’

North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

Texas A&M reveals new details about its future Fort Worth campus, including its name

Texas A&M University on Thursday announced the official name of its expanded downtown Fort Worth research campus. The three-building complex that will be built on four blocks where the law school is today will be called Texas A&M-Fort Worth. The project will serve as the anchor for what A&M describes as a technology and innovation district planned around the city’s redevelopment of the convention center.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

The 88th Texas Legislative Session has begun – here’s what seniors should expect

The 88th Texas Legislative Session began Jan. 10. Lawmakers are hoping to get several issues addressed that impact the community. Some groups that serve senior citizens have expressed hopes of receiving priority during the legislative session. Older adults are considered the fastest growing population in Texas. In Dallas, they have...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

This McKinney Home Is More Than Meets the Eye

McKinney is one of our area’s fastest-growing cities. Situated in northern Collin County, McKinney serves as the county seat for Collin County and a growing population. Great schools, active communities, and thriving businesses define this ever-evolving city. Also, a historic downtown with a picturesque cultural district draws outsiders from all over the state.
MCKINNEY, TX
dmagazine.com

News Bites: Blood Stem Cell Drive for Son of Dallas Restaurateurs Dean and Lynae Fearing

The Son of Dallas Restaurateurs is Looking for a Blood Stem Cell Donor. Campbell Fearing, the son of Dallas chef Dean Fearing and restaurant owner Lynae Fearing, is looking for a blood stem cell donor after his recent leukemia diagnosis. Campbell, 23, is a biblical studies student at Dallas Baptist University and a server at Lovers Seafood & Market. The restaurant, at 5200 W. Lovers Ln., is hosting a donor drive Sunday with blood cancer nonprofit DKMS to find a match for Campbell. The drive requires each person to go through a medical eligibility review, a registration form, and a cheek swab.
DALLAS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

9-year-old Wylie student reads more than three million words in half of a school year, wants to read five million words by the end of the school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Wylie East Elementary student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before.   When you walk into the school’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost all […]
WYLIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

UNT Adds Three New Degree Programs

The University of North Texas (UNT) will be seeing students graduate with three new types of degrees in the coming years as it expands its program offerings. UNT’s G. Brint Ryan College of Business now offers a bachelor’s degree that focuses on sports entertainment management. According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, it will be based out of the college’s new campus building in Frisco, which opened on Tuesday.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023

(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Officials identify young man who died in Flower Mound crash

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office recently released the identity of a young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Flower Mound earlier this month. About 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a crash in the 5800 block of Chinn Chapel Road, according to a FMPD spokesman. Investigators believe a motorcyclist was headed north on Chinn Chapel and kept going straight through the roundabout and crashed into the retaining wall in the center of the roundabout.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
KWTX

Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit

McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety early Friday morning issued an Amber Alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns, two girls in custody of Child Protective Services, after they were allegedly abducted by their paternal grandmother. The suspect, 60-year-old Jame Burns, has a criminal history and the...
MCKINNEY, TX

