After the Uvalde mass shooting, will the Texas Legislature pass meaningful gun reform?

Should Gov. Abbott legalize marijuana in Texas?
A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.
blackchronicle.com
Texas’ first Muslim representative in Texas House gets to work
EULESS, Texas — When voters selected their representatives to the Texas House final November, they made historical past by sending just a few “firsts” to the state Legislature. Rep. Salman Bhojani is amongst them. The Democrat from Euless is without doubt one of the first two Muslim...
State of Texas: Budget plans leave billions of available funds on the table
In his inauguration speech, Abbott touted Texas' pro-business stance and unveiled some plans for the state's largest budget surplus in Texas history.
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"
"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
Cities In Texas Are Decriminalizing Marijuana! So Is It Legal Now?
As you know it is still illegal to purchase, sell, or be in possession of marijuana in the state of Texas, however, some Texas cities are decriminalizing marijuana. What is the difference if something is illegal and something that is decriminalized?. The term illegal, according to Google Dictionary, means:. contrary...
After 10 days, dozens of Texas prisoners remain on hunger strike protesting solitary confinement practices
Although the number of men refusing food has steadily declined, 38 are still starving themselves to protest Texas policies that often keep prisoners in isolation for years or even decades.
Should Texas get rid of Confederate Heroes Day state holiday?
Yes, "Confederate Heroes Day" is actually a state holiday in Texas - and has been for fifty years. Is it time to get rid of it?. At least one Texas state representative thinks so. For the third legislative session in a row Jarvis Johnson has filed a bill to do away with the holiday.
Texas billionaire claims he suffered "mental anguish" due to Beto's social media posts
Last year, Kelcy Warren, the Texas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.
KXAN
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
Texas DMV rejects vegan license plate for ‘vulgar’ phrase
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said a Texas driver's customized license plate design was rejected. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles said the proposed plate contained a "vulgar" acronym.
Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?
In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
News Channel 25
Bill to ban Chinese citizens & government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans
Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land. Filed in November by Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Senate Bill 147 would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land here, part of what she and other Republicans have said will help stem foreign influence in Texas.
How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas
If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
What happens to students who get into fights at Texas schools?
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Investigates spent several months taking a closer look at a big problem in greater Houston schools: fighting. In Texas, it's against the law to expel kids for fighting. Parents who participated in a KHOU School Safety Survey said the policies that are in place are not enough.
Bill to let Texans break leases over outages of ‘essential utilities’
State Rep. Terry Meza, D-Irving, filed House Bill 1173 earlier this month that would allow someone to terminate a residential lease after certain outages of "essential utilities." The utilities in question are electricity, water or natural gas, according to the proposal.
'Remembrance of a horrible past': Texas lawmakers want end of holiday celebrating Confederate vets
Confederate Heroes Day, which is celebrated on Jan. 19, often falls close to or on the same day as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and would fall on the same day four times in the next 20 years.
These 2 Texas cities are ranked among the happiest in America
Spoiler alert: they happen to be two of the state's wealthiest cities.
