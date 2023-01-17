ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Anna Kendrick Weighs in on the ‘Brave’ & Yet ‘Flawed’ Female Friendships in Upcoming Drama 'Alice, Darling'

By Giovana Gelhoren
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnQsS_0kHYb4r400

From Pitch Perfect to Up in the Air , most of Anna Kendrick ‘s biggest projects have been happy, light-hearted (or even musical) movies and TV shows. In her upcoming drama Alice, Darling , however, Kendrick embarks on a starkly different role as Alice, a woman who’s lost herself in her psychologically abusive relationship.

Though the troubled relationship with Simon (played by Charlie Carrick) serves as the starting point for the movie, the Mary Nighy-directed film is so much more than that. In fact, during much of the movie, the boyfriend isn’t even in it. Instead, Alice travels with her two longtime friends Tess and Sophie (played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku, respectively) for a birthday trip and that’s where the story unfolds.

Talking to SheKnows , Kendrick notes that Alice, Darling defies traditional movie labels. “It’s a hard movie to give a short description of,” she said, “but those are always my favorite movies.”

In fact, though the female friendships between the three characters Alice, Tess and Sophie is a central theme in the feature, they’re not perfect relationships. “They are flawed friendships but that’s because they’re human beings,” Kendrick says. “And we’re so impossibly flawed.”

Without giving too much away, Tess and Sophie eventually uncover the truth about Alice’s relationship with Simon and have totally different reactions. As Kendrick put it, Tess is “more willing to confront Alice” while Sophie is “a little bit more willing to go along to get along.”

“When I first read the script, I just thought, ‘Well, Tess is being the better friend,'” Kendrick says. Many months later, however, when filming actually started, Kendrick began changing her mind. “Sophie is really the braver friend,” she thought.

“I think that it feels brave to confront somebody on their BS, or whatever we want to call it, and be willing to have conflict with them,” Kendrick explains. “But I think it’s much, much more difficult and courageous to give someone space to make their own decisions, even when those decisions are a train wreck, and all you want to do is to desperately protect your friend. The thing that is so much harder is to just sit and be available to our friends, when they’re in a bad place and making whatever we want to decide are bad decisions.” Kendrick adds, “It is a like a radical act of love.”

Kendrick adds that when your friend does comes around, “they know that you’re still available to them.”

Whether Kendrick herself is more of a Tess or a Sophie, she’s still figuring that out. “I absolutely would identify most with Tess, but I’m trying to be a Sophie,” she says.

As for how Kendrick, Horn, and Mosaku developed such a real and palpable friendship onscreen, Kendrick attributes it to the time they spent together during filming.

“Wunmi and I were in a very strict quarantine,” she says, adding that they got to know each other while living across from one another in single bedroom cottages. “She also is just one of those people where you meet and you’re like, ‘Oh, we’re best friends, are we best friends?'” she says. “And that’s such an incredible quality and she just makes people feel so at ease and at home.”

With Horn, however, the dynamic was quite different. “She is so the polar opposite, such a hard ass, so hard to get her to crack a smile,” Kendrick notes, adding that she’s “in love with stoic sarcastic women.” She adds, “It felt so rewarding to get a laugh out of her. It was like she was the feral cat of the set where you’re like, ‘Oh, man, if I can get her to purr, it’s been such a great day,’ because when there’s an expression of affection it’s genuine because she’s very unwilling to give it cheaply.”

Kendrick adds, “I think I just fell in love with them.”

That connection, of course, resonated onscreen. The three not only act like friends, but they feel like best friends too. Their chemistry together with Kendrick’s fearless portrayal makes Alice, Darling an absolute must-watch. And who knows, maybe this will become Kendrick’s most talked-about projects.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite movies and TV shows about imperfect, complicated women.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNj5O_0kHYb4r400

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
People

Dax Shepard Tells Anna Kendrick She Is the 'Single Human' of Whom Wife Kristen Bell Is 'Jealous'

"She monitored you, recognized how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you," the actor shared with Anna Kendrick during her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast Dax Shepard confessed to Anna Kendrick that his wife Kristen Bell is envious of her.  While appearing recently on Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast Armchair Expert, the Pitch Perfect star was given a "quick compliment" by the co-host while discussing her new role in the upcoming movie, Alice, Darling.  "I've known Kristen [Bell] for fifteen years, she has only had jealousy over...
Us Weekly

Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech

Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
HelloGiggles

Selena Gomez is Reportedly Dating Andrew “Drew” Taggart of The Chainsmokers

Selena Gomez is continuing her relationship preference trend by dating another fellow musician — this time, Andrew “Drew” Taggart, who makes up one half of The Chainsmokers. The news of their coupling up is still fresh, and seems to provide a bit of relief from the body shaming critics she’s had to deal with since her 2023 Golden Globes appearance one week ago.
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
OK! Magazine

Cheryl Burke & Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Avoid Trial As Actor Agrees To Give Her Full Custody Of Their Dog

Cheryl Burke is about to break out into a victory dance, as it's been revealed ex-husband Matthew Lawrence has agreed to give her full custody of their pooch, Ysabella."Officially a FULL TIME dog mom," she declared in a Sunday, January 15, Instagram post that featured snaps of her and the pup. "2023, we’re off to a great start!"Burke's fans were ecstatic to hear the news after months of airing out her frustrations with the ordeal on social media. "Congratulations, Cheryl! Well deserved win," one person commented. "Isabella belongs to you!""Congrats Cheryl!" added another. "I follow your podcast and was thinking...
SheKnows

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Paired the Cutest Accessory With Her Sparkling Miss Universe Gown: Daughter Monaco!

Television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins, who you normally see hosting The Real, hosted the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans last Friday. Jenkins paired her three glittery gowns with silver ankle wrap stilettos, but no accessory could compete with her adorable daughter, Monaco, who she had by her side. “Hosted Miss Universe while being mommy in sequins,” she said on Instagram. While mama was decked out in formalwear, the 1-year-old was the picture of comfy cozy. In various Instagram posts, you can see that she too rocked three looks on pageant day: a plush robe, a knit, long sleeve romper with white...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ComicBook

Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series

Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
SheKnows

SheKnows

95K+
Followers
10K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy