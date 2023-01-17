Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Where sharpshooters are killing deer in Cuyahoga County: The Wake Up for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Deer are adorable. But they’re ubiquitous in Northeast Ohio. They eat our landscaping, run into our cars. A Willowick runner almost lost an ear when deer slammed into her during race.
Why is crowdfunding not being considered to help avert loss of Horseshoe Lake?
Sad, disturbed, and perplexed. I am, of course, very sad about the impending permanent loss of Horseshoe Lake and the wonderfully peaceful environment it has provided for decades. However, I am also disturbed by the implications for other nearby bodies of water. The type of Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District...
No. 1 St. Edward edges No. 3 Garfield Heights in OT, No. 23 Brush stuns No. 10 Cleveland Heights on Chris Brownlee’s 3 at the CMI
LYNDHURST, Ohio — As Brush players gathered themselves on the bench for the final 23 seconds of the Chet Mason Invitational, junior guard Chris Brownlee told his teammates and coach of his intentions, if one of them got him the basketball. “They’re not going to help on the 3,...
Being a life preserver: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk
Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is Senior Rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see http://fairmounttemple.org. There’s a Jewish young man named Havi. He is a son and brother, an active swimmer and an elementary-age student. He also...
Fans’ memories of meeting Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant show faith at work – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – My column last week on former Tribe pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant brought in some amazing emails from fans who had met him over the years. “I had a mysterious disease that eventually became a brain stem glioma. My summers were filled with the Cleveland Indians. Baseball made my physical pain lessen and loneliness go away … I sent letters to players, with actual letters sent back. One being from Mudcat, who was a Tribe broadcaster at the time.
Military monuments back on display in North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
Time to wish Miss Cathy a happy retirement: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- You know you’re from Brunswick when … Miss Cathy’s smiling face pops into your head when you think of the library. Cathy Hausman, the “story time extraordinaire,” is retiring from the Brunswick Library Children’s Department at the end of January. Her...
Gas vs. electric stove debate simmers on, but local chefs prefer cooking with gas
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A gas vs. electric cooktop debate was ignited in early January when U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. suggested to Bloomberg News that a ban on gas stoves would improve environmental health at home. “This is a hidden hazard,” he said. “Any option is on...
Cody Head’s Shaker Heights reunion comes just as Lutheran East finds its best fits: Best in Show from the Chet Mason Invitational
LYNDHURST, Ohio — Teammates through their sophomore year, Cody Head and Kellon Smith stood side by side for a picture Sunday after their game at Brush High School for the Chet Mason Invitational. They met as opponents for a second time in as many years. Smith remains at Shaker...
Consistent, plowable snow falls on Northeast Ohio on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The snow has returned to Northeast Ohio Sunday morning and the National Weather Service says it could continue into Monday. Meteorologist Keith Jaszka with the National Weather Service says to expect periods of steady to heavy snow Sunday afternoon, which will likely continue into the evening. And the most persistent snow can be expected on the east side of Cleveland. He also notes that there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the area with Lake, Northern Geauga and Ashtabula Counties possibly seeing 5 inches.
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
‘Lights in the community’: Victims identified after plane heading to Cuyahoga County crashes in New York
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two members of the Cleveland Jewish community died Thursday in a plane crash in New York. Pilot Ben Chafetz of Beachwood and his only passenger, Boruch Taub of Cleveland Heights, died after their small plane crashed in Westchester County, north of New York City, shortly after leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The symphony of fall football, Browns style: Tom Gadbois
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Ohioans are warm people. The kind that will bring you in from the cold, feed you to the brim and send you on your way after toasting up your gloves and hat in the dryer. Pure Midwest. They are not moved by much and aren’t prone to oversharing.
Young people chained to social-media ‘news’ need revitalized civic education: Richard M. Perloff
CLEVELAND -- The statistics are alarming. Only 34% of Americans believe that the “mass media -- such as newspapers, TV and radio” -- report information fairly and accurately, Gallup reported last October. Pew Research reported around the same time that young adults under 30 were “now almost as likely to trust information from social media sites as they are to trust information from national news outlets.”
1920s bungalow ‘embodies the spirit of Gates Mills’ - House of the Week
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- For buyers looking for the charm and character of an older home, but with the modern interior and amenities of new construction, the bungalow at 1439 Chagrin River Road ticks all the boxes. “The home embodies the spirit of Gates Mills,” says listing agent Karen Eagle...
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio —Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow, but three Northern Ohio counties flipped from yellow to green classification for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map this week. Those counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were last designated green in early...
‘Perennials’ is a perfect term for those who have lived long, but have more to give
I was also inspired by letter writer Robert Brownlee’s thoughts on aging (”'Elderly’ does a disservice to people with much to offer,“ Jan. 14). I am in his “age group.” For years, I have been fighting my own war against the words that seem to lump us into a boring group of humans.
Heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family bring trust-fund fight to federal court
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family brought their infighting over a trust fund to federal court this week. The trust fund set-up by the late Albert Covelli, at one time one of the country’s largest McDonald’s franchisee owners, has caused friction between his daughter and granddaughter, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland.
‘The Perfect 10’ film focuses on players who have won Heisman and are in Pro Football HOF
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fox Sports Films will air “The Perfect 10,” a documentary about the rare few players who have won a Heisman Trophy and are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, on Saturday, Feb. 11. In a promotional release touting the film, representatives for the...
