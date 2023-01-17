Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Blake Shelton breaks ground on Ole Red in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his country style to Las Vegas. Ole Red broke ground at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday. Shelton kicked off the event with a Q&A and live performances from past contestants of "The Voice." His restaurant features a 3-floor, 27,000-square-foot...
news3lv.com
National Blonde Brownie Day offer at Dickey's Barbecue Pit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Start off Sunday morning with a toasty treat on National Blonde Brownie Day. Dickey's Barbecue Pit is making a sweet offer to celebrate National Blonde Brownie Day on Sunday, January 22. Each purchase of Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cup will come with a free blondie...
news3lv.com
Aria Resort welcomes Wagyumafia, Japanese pop-up dinner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Toyko-based restaurant is cooking up to bring an exclusive wagyu experience to Las Vegas. Wagyumafia is coming in hot to introduce an all-Wagyu Omakase-style pop-up dinner. The private dining experience will be held inside Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA Resort & Casino on Tuesday,...
tourcounsel.com
Las Vegas Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Las Vegas, Nevada
If you're visiting the Entertainment Capital of the World and would like to do a little shopping at the same time, then Las Vegas Premium Outlets is for you. With two malls in Las Vegas, the outlets offer more than 150 stores ranging from Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Ferragamo and Tag Heuer.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits pair of $100K jackpots within 15 minutes of each other on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A video poker player at a Las Vegas Strip casino had quite a memorable day when they hit two massive jackpots. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest was playing video poker at Caesars Palace when they hit the jackpots. According to Caesars, the guest hit...
Blake Shelton’s new multilevel experience breaks ground on the Las Vegas Strip
Blake Shelton is bringing the full country experience to the Las Vegas Strip as his new project broke ground.
news3lv.com
Check out the spa at Four Seasons
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The spa at the Four Seasons wants to help you start the year off right with your best face forward. Joining us with more on their featured treatment this month and some tips to help that skin glow is lead esthetician, was Shelly Vincent, and to help model some of these products is Amy Dillon.
news3lv.com
Pirate Fest to return to Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fantasy fans are sailing their ships to Las Vegas for this year's Pirate Fest. The largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West is making its return to Craig Ranch Park on March 25 -26 from 10 a.m - 7 p.m. The family fun...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.6 Million Spectacular Mediterranean Villa in Las Vegas is The Crown Jewel of An Exclusive Gated Enclave of 5 Custom Estates
7600 Silver Meadow Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7600 Silver Meadow Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is a resort style estate in an exclusive gated enclave with a generous circular drive, a spacious living room punctuated by a stunning wrought iron floating staircase, a gourmet kitchen, venetian gardens, resort guest house and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7600 Silver Meadow Court, please contact Gary Anter (Phone: 702-743-4122) at Presenting Vegas for full support and perfect service.
8newsnow.com
Harley A. Harmon: Train explosion blew him right into Las Vegas valley politics
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On a Sunday morning in April 1909, an engineer was pushing 31 cars of oranges from the railroad depot in Kelso to Cima, a steep 19-mile run in what would become California’s Mojave National Preserve. One steam engine in front on the Union Pacific...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
Las Vegas, January 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Las Vegas. The Liberty High School basketball team will have a game with Durango High School on January 21, 2023, 18:30:00. The Coronado High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Gorman Catholic High School on January 21, 2023, 20:00:00.
news3lv.com
Resorts World introduces $888K package for F1 weekend in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas is joining the list of casino-hotels offering pricey luxury packages for the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this year. The resort announced what it calls the "888 Experience," an $888,000 package centered around the Formula One race that will take over the Las Vegas Strip in November.
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
Great Buns Bakery: the bread & butter of many restaurants and resorts
Las Vegas welcomes 40 million visitors a year. And it takes a lot of food to keep everyone full. We're introducing the company that’s the bread and butter of many local restaurants and resorts.
news3lv.com
Preview Las Vegas is back
Preview Las Vegas, the region’s largest economic forecasting event produced by the Vegas Chamber, is coming up on Monday, January 23, at the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. Joining us with more was the president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber, Mary Beth Sewald.
8newsnow.com
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northeast Las Vegas valley apartment complex
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police. 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northeast Las …. One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in...
news3lv.com
Concerns amid upcoming return of Lovers & Friends festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The big named artists expected at this year’s Lovers & Friends festival have fans beyond excited and feeling nostalgic. Michelle Andrade attended the inaugural festival last year. “The lineup was great. So initially, of course, I was like, well, that would be so fun....
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 21, 2023
Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 21, 2023 6:45 p.m. Man found dead in vehicle with gunshot wound in central …. A man was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Teachers tell legislators staff shortage...
