Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Blake Shelton breaks ground on Ole Red in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his country style to Las Vegas. Ole Red broke ground at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday. Shelton kicked off the event with a Q&A and live performances from past contestants of "The Voice." His restaurant features a 3-floor, 27,000-square-foot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

National Blonde Brownie Day offer at Dickey's Barbecue Pit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Start off Sunday morning with a toasty treat on National Blonde Brownie Day. Dickey's Barbecue Pit is making a sweet offer to celebrate National Blonde Brownie Day on Sunday, January 22. Each purchase of Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cup will come with a free blondie...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Aria Resort welcomes Wagyumafia, Japanese pop-up dinner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Toyko-based restaurant is cooking up to bring an exclusive wagyu experience to Las Vegas. Wagyumafia is coming in hot to introduce an all-Wagyu Omakase-style pop-up dinner. The private dining experience will be held inside Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA Resort & Casino on Tuesday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
tourcounsel.com

Las Vegas Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Las Vegas, Nevada

If you're visiting the Entertainment Capital of the World and would like to do a little shopping at the same time, then Las Vegas Premium Outlets is for you. With two malls in Las Vegas, the outlets offer more than 150 stores ranging from Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Ferragamo and Tag Heuer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Check out the spa at Four Seasons

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The spa at the Four Seasons wants to help you start the year off right with your best face forward. Joining us with more on their featured treatment this month and some tips to help that skin glow is lead esthetician, was Shelly Vincent, and to help model some of these products is Amy Dillon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pirate Fest to return to Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fantasy fans are sailing their ships to Las Vegas for this year's Pirate Fest. The largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West is making its return to Craig Ranch Park on March 25 -26 from 10 a.m - 7 p.m. The family fun...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $2.6 Million Spectacular Mediterranean Villa in Las Vegas is The Crown Jewel of An Exclusive Gated Enclave of 5 Custom Estates

7600 Silver Meadow Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7600 Silver Meadow Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is a resort style estate in an exclusive gated enclave with a generous circular drive, a spacious living room punctuated by a stunning wrought iron floating staircase, a gourmet kitchen, venetian gardens, resort guest house and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7600 Silver Meadow Court, please contact Gary Anter (Phone: 702-743-4122) at Presenting Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Resorts World introduces $888K package for F1 weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas is joining the list of casino-hotels offering pricey luxury packages for the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this year. The resort announced what it calls the "888 Experience," an $888,000 package centered around the Formula One race that will take over the Las Vegas Strip in November.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Preview Las Vegas is back

Preview Las Vegas, the region’s largest economic forecasting event produced by the Vegas Chamber, is coming up on Monday, January 23, at the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. Joining us with more was the president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber, Mary Beth Sewald.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Concerns amid upcoming return of Lovers & Friends festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The big named artists expected at this year’s Lovers & Friends festival have fans beyond excited and feeling nostalgic. Michelle Andrade attended the inaugural festival last year. “The lineup was great. So initially, of course, I was like, well, that would be so fun....
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 21, 2023

Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 21, 2023 6:45 p.m. Man found dead in vehicle with gunshot wound in central …. A man was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Teachers tell legislators staff shortage...
LAS VEGAS, NV

