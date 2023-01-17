Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
A baby cries, worker finds tiny girl in a blanket abandoned on floor at Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — Salt City Market was bustling Wednesday afternoon with workers in food stalls, prepping food and preparing meals as customers were eating and enjoying cocktails nearby. Suddenly, a baby crying was heard by some. A market worker found a tiny baby alone on the floor of a...
21-year-old woman shot in leg a block from where 11-year-old killed in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was shot in the leg while sitting in her car Saturday afternoon, police said. The woman shot at 12:43 p.m. outside 131 Grape Terrace, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. That’s just a block from where 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was killed on Monday night.
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.
On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.
localsyr.com
Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
Those living around scene of shooting urged to ‘Take Back the Block’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was the president of her sixth-grade class, a good student and she loved to dance. Now she is part of a list no parent wants their child to be on – children who died as a result of gun violence in Syracuse. “I’m tired of it,” says Bishop […]
cnycentral.com
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate charged for bringing loaded gun into airport in 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday in Monroe County for carrying a loaded weapon into the airport. He is charged with criminal possession of a firearm in a sensitive location and criminal possession of a weapon. The incident occurred in Sept. 2022. At...
36-year-old Syracuse woman arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 36-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police said. Alice Porter stabbed a 40-year-old woman at 12:26 a.m. at 1511 North State Street Sunday morning, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. The woman was taken...
wxhc.com
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
Quick Thinking 11-Year-Old CNY Boy Heroically Prevents Fire From Spreading
It takes a special kind of person to be a firefighter. To rush into a burning building while others are rushing out is something that must be in the blood. Something instinctive. The instincts of an 11-year-old boy helped prevent a fire from getting any worse. The Willowvale Fire Department...
Pedestrian Killed on I-81 May Have Purposely Walked Into Traffic, Police Say
An awful situation unfolded on a Central New York highway for several drivers traveling on Interstate 81 in the Syracuse-area. It is believed a pedestrian intentionally walked into a lane of oncoming traffic and was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles. At at this time, New York State Police...
Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
localsyr.com
Two semi-automatic handguns taken at traffic stop
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were charged in Syracuse for Criminal Possession of a Weapon after they were stopped by Syracuse Police on January 10. Syracuse Police Officers Harriman and Dixon were on patrol when they witnessed a black Chevrolet Impala run through a red light. The Impala...
Missing baby abandoned at Salt City Market in Syracuse; warrant issued for father’s arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 5-month-old girl was abandoned on a seat at Salt City Market in downtown Syracuse Wednesday after the baby was reported missing, according to Syracuse police. An arrest warrant has been issued for the baby’s father, police said. Alice Fenton, 21, and her five-month-old baby...
Man with ghost gun runs from Syracuse police, pepper sprays two officers, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man with a ghost gun was arrested after running from police and pepper spraying two officers, police said. Police arrived at 5 p.m. at 1500 N. Salina St. Sunday after receiving calls about a fight, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
UPDATE: Mom and five-month-old child found
UPDATE (5:00 p.m. 1/18/2023) — Alice and Kataleena Fenton have been found and are safe according to Syracuse Police Department. ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 21-year-old mom, who is believed to be suicidal, and her five-month-old daughter. The 21-year-old, Alice Fenton and her […]
11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was shot in the midsection Chief Cecile says. Torres-Ortiz was taken […]
localsyr.com
Charges dropped for Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor, Amir Gethers, will have all charges against him dismissed if he “stays out of trouble” according to Oswego City Court. Back in late September of 2022, Gethers was accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent. Gethers was arrested...
How Would You Handle Cigarette Smoke Coming From These Syracuse Pipes?
Someone on the Syracuse Reddit is currently dealing with that seems to be cigarette smoke coming from pipes in their plumbing. How would you handle this situation?. One user posted to the Syracuse Reddit board asking for advice on this issue. The currently live in an apartment complex. Here's what they posted:
Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died
Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
96.9 WOUR
