ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
SYRACUSE, NY
Source Money

Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.

On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Two semi-automatic handguns taken at traffic stop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were charged in Syracuse for Criminal Possession of a Weapon after they were stopped by Syracuse Police on January 10. Syracuse Police Officers Harriman and Dixon were on patrol when they witnessed a black Chevrolet Impala run through a red light. The Impala...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

UPDATE: Mom and five-month-old child found

UPDATE (5:00 p.m. 1/18/2023) — Alice and Kataleena Fenton have been found and are safe according to Syracuse Police Department. ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 21-year-old mom, who is believed to be suicidal, and her five-month-old daughter. The 21-year-old, Alice Fenton and her […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Charges dropped for Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor, Amir Gethers, will have all charges against him dismissed if he “stays out of trouble” according to Oswego City Court. Back in late September of 2022, Gethers was accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent. Gethers was arrested...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died

Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy