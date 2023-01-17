Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local archaeologists dig for more of Wilmington’s past
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of Downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archaelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years now. Everything...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Elks Lodge hosts Crystal and Craft Faire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Elks Lodge 532 in Wilmington hosted a “Craft and Crystal Faire” over the weekend that had a little something for every body. Over 50 crafters & vendors presented an exciting variety of creative items from décor & gifts to collectibles & one-of-a-kind finds.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
American Legion hosts 9th Annual Chili Cook Off
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The American Legion of Post 10 in Wilmington hosted one of its most popular events this weekend. It’s bragging rights for the ones making the chili, and a good deal for people who love chili. There were 11 rounds of chili samples for everyone to try.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Dawson’s Creek’ marks 25 years since premier; Wilmington celebration planned for May
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 25 years ago, on January 20, 1998, Wilmington-filmed Dawson’s Creek premiered on television. The show filmed 128 episodes in the Cape Fear over a 4-year span. To mark the occasion, a special celebration is planned in Wilmington this May. The Capeside Event has confirmed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members and loved ones gather at vigils held for KC Johnson in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends, family, and members of the LGBTQ community gathered for two vigils, to mourn the loss of a KC Johnson. The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast held a vigil Friday night on the steps of Wilmington City Hall for 27-year-old KC Johnson. “She...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers, 4 assigned to Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The State Highway Patrol recently graduated 36 new troopers, with a few heading to the Cape Fear. Two troopers have been assigned to Brunswick County, one to New Hanover County and one to Columbus County. The graduation ceremony was held at the 157th Basic Highway...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Austyn Grainger was last seen around 8:15 Thursday evening in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland. Grainger was wearing a black shirt, black pants and red...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County community COVID spread returns to low levels
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two weeks after reporting a high level of community spread for COVID, New Hanover County spread levels are back to low. The current case rate of COVID-19 has dropped to 139.89 per 100,000 compared to 298.97 per 100,000 when New Hanover County moved to the High CDC Community Level. New hospital admissions for COVID-19 are at 9.3 per 100,000 for the last week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a traffic collision in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police avoid people to avoid the area and find an alternate route while...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Calabash woman thanks firefighters, EMTs for saving her life
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Calabash is thankful to be alive following a recent medical emergency. Calabash firefighters Marc Hadden and Hunter Lankford responded with Brunswick County EMS to a medical call in Brunswick Plantation last month. Peg Higgins was experiencing a cardiac event at the new...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly possessing two pounds of marijuana
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Clarkton man has been arrested on drug charges. Joseph Lemon, 30, was arrested at his residence in the 1100 block of Mitchell Ford Road in Clarkton. During the arrest, Deputies say they observed an overwhelming odor of marijuana emitting from the residence. They...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Full Court Press January 20, 2023
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – We are on the back 9 of the high school basketball season. See which teams are clutching up in all the action below.
