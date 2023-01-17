WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers are making some highly visible efforts to cut down on traffic deaths across the region. The point of these road checks is to keep everyone safe, even if it’s an uphill battle. The CSRA saw a deadly weekend on both sides of the Savannah River, with wrecks killing a pedestrian, a motorcyclist, a driver and a passenger. And the second firetruck in a week overturned in Augusta, although no one was seriously injured.

GROVETOWN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO