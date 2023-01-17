Read full article on original website
Aiken Regional offering up to $25k signing bonus for nurses
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Many industries are still suffering from a shortage of workers. A notable one is the medical field and nurses in particular are in high demand. Aiken Regional Medical Centers is combating that shortage by holding monthly job fairs throughout the year. And they are increasing their chances by offering up to a […]
WRDW-TV
Future takes shape during students’ competition in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, middle schoolers across South Carolina came to Aiken to compete in the annual Future City Competition. This year’s theme challenged teams to build a city that addresses climate change using math and science. The winning team gets an all-expense-paid trip to Washington,...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is launching several incentives to try to boost employee recruitment and retention. Among them, eligible current district employees can earn up to $500 for referring a candidate who is hired by April 28. Eligible employees include any who do not perform supervisory evaluations or serve in a hiring capacity.
WRDW-TV
Patients see new wave of health care at Martinez urgent care clinic
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Before the pandemic, you’d schedule an appointment with your doctor or go to an urgent care center, but during the pandemic, things shifted. Quicker-care clinics are becoming more mainstream. It can save time and can be more convenient. Just like COVID, the health care world is evolving at a rapid rate.
Augusta University to introduce Columbia County’s first hospital in the next few years
Turner Construction is looking for people who are ready to help build what will be the only hospital in Columbia County.
WRDW-TV
Local business owners donate earnings to create college scholarships
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For some businesses, making money is probably the top priority. For Vampire Penguin in North Augusta, making money means sending local kids to college. For Jack and Judi Poole, it felt great presenting that first check. “It was really a culmination of our dreams, if...
wfxg.com
Clock is ticking on EMS agreement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Emergency care in Augusta may be decided at Tuesday's special-called meeting of the commission. This week, four commissioners voted against the presented contract with service provider Gold Cross and one abstained. FOX54 reached out to all of those commissioners to find out why, and what their plans are for the future of emergency care in Richmond County.
WRDW-TV
Students participate in Future City Competition
As a Columbia County boy recovers in the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, the Georgia Bulldogs had a surprise for him. From beach cities to snow-covered streets, people rally by the thousands on both sides of the abortion issue. Second Augusta firetruck flips on its side. Updated: 3...
WRDW-TV
Second firetruck in a week overturns in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta Fire Department truck overturned on its side Saturday night in south Augusta. According to the Augusta Fire Department, the accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. when trucks labeled Tender 12 and Engine 12 were heading to a call on Neely Road. Tender 12 went...
Brain Health Lunch and Learn Series returns
At the Salvation Army Kroc Center of Augusta, people from around the community gathered for the return of the "Brain Health Lunch and Learn Series."
WRDW-TV
Augusta Jewish Museum dedicates 2 historical markers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, the Augusta Jewish Museum dedicated two historical markers donated by the Reverend Pierre Robert Chapter of Colonial Dames 17th Century. One marker is for the Richmond County Court of Ordinary and the other Georgia’s oldest standing synagogue. More than 50 people came out with the intention of preserving history and education generations to come about Augusta’s Jewish community.
WRDW-TV
‘He was a big presence’: North Augusta Middle School teacher’s life celebrated
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family. friends, co-workers and student of Latimer Blount Jr. gathered Saturday to celebrate his life. Blount served as an English teacher and football coach at North Augusta Middle School for nearly 25 years. He’s referred to as “Lat” by those who knew him best.
wfxg.com
Child death under investigation in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, Aiken County EMS responded to a home in the 100 block of L and L Lane in Aiken Friday night for a call about an unresponsive child. When emergency crews arrived, they found the child, now identified as Alexavia Aguirre, in cardiac arrest.
WRDW-TV
Traffic accidents kill 3 people in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of traffic accidents claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, all within three days. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Riverwatch Parkway near Eisenhower Park.
wfxg.com
No Gold Cross Contract: What's next for Richmond County?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In just days, the Augusta-Richmond County commission is expected to reach a final decision regarding a contract with ambulance provider Gold Cross. Commissioner Alvin Mason says he has been pushing for a new contract with Gold Cross since last April. At the time, the cost of the contract was $1.6 million.
WRDW-TV
Augustan admits fraud scheme that netted $4M in COVID aid
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County man has admitted conducting a scheme to submit fraudulent applications for COVID-19 small business relief funding that netted more than $4 million in payments. Kamario Thomas, 42, of Augusta, admits he completed false and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications for himself. He...
WRDW-TV
Amid rash of deadly wrecks, officers work to keep roads safe
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers are making some highly visible efforts to cut down on traffic deaths across the region. The point of these road checks is to keep everyone safe, even if it’s an uphill battle. The CSRA saw a deadly weekend on both sides of the Savannah River, with wrecks killing a pedestrian, a motorcyclist, a driver and a passenger. And the second firetruck in a week overturned in Augusta, although no one was seriously injured.
WRDW-TV
Augusta community comes together to stop the violence
Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. The Georgia Department of Agriculture and McDuffie County have completed parallel investigations into allegations related to animal services.
WRDW-TV
Day-care worker charged over ‘aggressive’ interactions with kids
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans day-care worker lost her job and was arrested over her alleged aggressive behavior toward several children, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The behavior reportedly happened Nov. 1, but Angela Renee Harris, 50, was only recently arrested, according to deputies. An assistant...
allongeorgia.com
Augusta Man Admits to COVID-19 Scheme That Netted More Than $4 Million in Loans and Grants
A Richmond County man has admitted conducting a scheme to submit fraudulent applications for COVID-19 small business relief funding that netted more than $4 million in payments. Kamario Thomas, 42, of Augusta, is charged by a criminal Information with Conspiracy, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District...
