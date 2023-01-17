ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, KY

linknky.com

Friday NKY Girls Basketball hoops round-up: Ryle earns home rivalry win against Conner

The teams know they will meet again with a region tournament berth on the line at Cooper. But aside from earning the second seed in the 33rd District Tournament, the host Ryle Raiders (16-5, 2-1) and Conner Cougars (11-6, 1-2) took the court seeing how they matched up with each other that night and what needs improvement between this game and that next matchup in February. Ryle used its offensive balance and team defense to prevail in this one, 65-48.
UNION, KY
linknky.com

Ayden provides the missing Link in Colonels victory

A lot of the talk surrounded Jaguars Reed Sheppard and Covington Catholic’s Evan Ipsaro headed into Saturday night’s matchup. Rightfully so, two of the top candidates to win Mr. Basketball in Kentucky this year. But it was CovCath’s Ayden Link stealing the show in the closing minutes, scoring...
PARK HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Eaglins lead NewCath on courts/course

A playful sibling rivalry has been percolating at their Cold Spring home. The subject: Has Newport Central Catholic 5-foot-8 sophomore guard Caroline Eaglin ever beaten her older brother Caleb, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, 1-on-1 in pickup games at Northern Kentucky University?. “She has not beat me yet,” Caleb said.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Gateway, Boone County Schools form apprenticeship with local company

A local company is working to make students aware of the types of opportunities available in the construction industry. In 2018, HR Director for Riegler Blacktop, Michael Taylor, wanted to start a work-based learning program that consisted of a 12-week summer internship program. He wanted students to spend two weeks at each construction division.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Streetscapes: Madison Avenue in Covington

This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Madison Avenue in Covington is a busy street packed full of eateries, bars, small businesses and everything in between, and it’s worth visiting over and over again. Coppin’s at...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

What’s next in NKY’s pilot charter school saga

This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Questions are looming after Northern Kentucky University in December declined to be the authorizer of the region’s pilot charter school, and the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that a key charter school funding element was unconstitutional.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Boone/Kenton Counties declare level one snow emergency

Boone and Kenton Counties have declared a level one snow emergency effective immediately. A level one snow emergency is when motorists are advised to use caution due to hazardous road conditions resulting from accumulations of snow and/or ice. Citizens should contact their employers to determine whether they should report to...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Mayors group and Kenton County officials debate recent payroll tax increases

Kenton County mayors, city council members, government workers and officials of all kinds packed the Ft. Mitchell Community Center on Saturday for a meeting of the Kenton County Mayors group, where a debate about government transparency, economic development and political process ensued. Several subjects were on the agenda, but the...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Dayton to see new development, infrastructure improvements this year

Improvements are planned for Dayton sidewalks and code enforcement this year as new developments are underway in the city. Dayton Mayor Ben Baker delivered his second annual “state of the city” remarks during the city council meeting earlier this month. Baker said the city is seeing growth with...
DAYTON, KY
linknky.com

Park Hills Council discusses vision for permanent meeting space

The Park Hills Financial Oversight Committee is pursuing more research and data for a new permanent city building. Currently, the council rents space from The Garden’s of Park Hills to hold their monthly meetings. This costs up to $200 per session, frequently two sessions per month. It is up to the members to set up chairs and tables and audio-video presentations when necessary.
PARK HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Work-from-home preferences could cut into cities

Though the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview, working from home is becoming increasingly popular while cities are left with empty office spaces. “Sixty-nine percent of Americans prefer working remotely and 68% of employers want people in the office,” said Kim Patton, president of Elevar Design Group, when discussing the affinity employees have for remote work.
COVINGTON, KY

