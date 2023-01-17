Read full article on original website
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Sat, 21 Jan 2023 09:29:04 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 21 Jan 2023 09:29:04 -0500: Tree Issue at Address: 1212 Heritage Club Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The trees located on Heritage Club Ave between the golf course and Heritage Lake Road (1) are dead! and (2) the branches are overhanging the bushes that belong to the Heritage Place development. If you are not going to cut down and replace the dead trees in the very near future, can you at least trim the branches encroaching upon our development?
Citizen Issue Reported: Trash/Debris on Public Property – Fri, 20 Jan 2023 16:34:06 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 20 Jan 2023 16:34:06 -0500: Trash/Debris on Public Property at Address: 10339-10361 Carter St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. There is a Walmart shopping cart on the side of the road.
