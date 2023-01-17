Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman says there's one team Tom Brady definitely won't be playing for in 2023
One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around Tom Brady and where he's going to end up in 2023. Brady's contract with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the season, which means when March rolls around, he'll be hitting free agency for just the second time in his 23-year career, but that's only assuming he doesn't retire.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
CBS Sports
Former NFL DL Derek Wolfe kills mountain lion that was 'wreaking havoc' in Colorado neighborhood
NFL players are widely regarded as tough, but former defensive lineman Derek Wolfe showed just how fearless he is after he received a call asking if he wanted to stalk a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc" in a Colorado neighborhood. Wolfe grabbed his bow and arrow and agreed to go find and eventually kill it.
CBS Sports
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: New Mexico arrives in latest Top 25 And 1 after clutch overtime win
The Mountain West currently rates as the nation's fifth-best conference, according to the NET. It's ahead of both the ACC and the Pac-12 — and on track to get at least three schools, and perhaps as many as five, into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Two of those schools played...
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Kansas State a new Bracketology No. 1 seed after Kansas slips
The countdown to Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament will hit seven weeks on Sunday, and conference races across the country are starting to take shape. But the sport's hierarchy at the top remains a muddy picture, and that was evident again Saturday as a pair of top-five teams suffered defeats early in the day.
CBS Sports
Panthers have been in violation of NFL rules regarding search for permanent head coach
As of Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers had been in violation of NFL rules regarding their search for a permanent head coach, multiple sources tell CBS Sports. A league executive called the Panthers on Wednesday morning to remind the team that all members of its search committee were to complete the mandatory inclusive hiring training before beginning the search, which has now seen five coaching candidates be interviewed.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Purdue jumps over Kansas for top seed, Alabama No. 2 overall in NCAA Tournament projection
Following Kansas State's overtime win Tuesday over in-state rival Kansas, we have a new overall No. 1 seed. Purdue is now the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket projection. The Boilermakers have seven Quadrant 1 wins, the most of any team. The Jayhawks also have seven Quad 1...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls out of top 10 after impressive winning streaks snapped by LMU
I rarely punish teams on winning streaks. That's the long and short of it. So even when Gonzaga had close calls this month against sub-80 NET teams like San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU, I kept Mark Few's program in the top five of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 because the Zags were still winning and, again, I rarely punish teams on winning streaks.
CBS Sports
Ed Reed out as Bethune-Cookman coach after 25 days, claims school will not ratify contract
Former NFL star and Miami legend Ed Reed is out as the coach at Bethune-Cookman just 25 days after he was hired to lead the football program at the historically black university in Daytona Beach, Florida. Reed announced the news in a Twitter post from his foundation on Saturday that explained how a breakdown occurred between himself and the Bethune-Cookman administration.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Quiet in divisional-round win
Brown brought in three of six targets for 22 yards in the Eagles' 38-7 divisional-round win over the Giants on Saturday night. Brown turned in a surprisingly middling showing in a game during which the Eagles offense was close to clicking on all cylinders. The Giants appeared to do a good job limiting Brown with star cornerback Adoree' Jackson, but fellow pass catchers DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert were able to take advantage. Brown will aim to atone for the quiet performance in an NFC Championship Game battle against either the Cowboys or 49ers a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Impressive volume in playoff win
Kelce recorded 14 receptions on 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-20 win over Jacksonville. Kelce was targeted on nearly half of Kansas City's 37 pass attempts Saturday, and he responded with an excellent performance. The highlights came on touchdown grabs of eight and one yards, and he also recorded long gains of 15 and 14 yards. While he may not see this level of volume again, Kelce will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense as they head into an AFC Championship game matchup against either Buffalo or Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Records bounce-back year in Miami
Mostert (thumb) had 181 carries for 891 yards and three touchdowns across 16 appearances with the Dolphins in 2022. He also secured 31 of 42 targets for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Mostert bounced back in impressive fashion by reuniting with coach Mike McDaniel on a one-year deal in Miami,...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Suffers upper-body injury
Ekblad suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Minnesota and is doubtful to return to the contest. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time before exiting the game. He entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season while averaging 24:00. If he can't play Monday against the Rangers, then Casey Fitzgerald might draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Posts big double-double in loss
Adams closed with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to the Lakers. Adams was a beast on the boards Friday, tallying a game-high 17 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive glass. The big man also tied a season high with 16 points, his only weak point being another poor performance from the charity stripe. Adams ranks fourth in the NBA with 11.4 boards per game, but he's outside the top 150 in nine-category fantasy leagues due to his mediocre scoring (8.6 PPG), tepid blocks production (1.1 BPG) and atrocious free-throw shooting (35.2 percent).
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Seals it in shootout
MacKinnon had seven shots on goal, one hit and scored the only shootout goal in Colorado's 2-1 win over Seattle. MacKinnon saw an impressive seven-game point streak (four goals, seven assists) end, but he managed to impact that game on an uncredited eighth shot, beating Philipp Grubauer five-hole in the shootout. The lone player on either team to beat a goalie. The top-line center has been dialed in since returning from an upper-body injury in late December, producing 17 points over 11 contests, including seven games with multiple points.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Makes most of 13 touches
Pacheco rushed the ball 12 times for 95 yards in Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jaguars. He added one reception for six yards. Pacheco paced the Chiefs' backfield with 13 touches, and he was narrowly more involved than Jerick McKinnon. Pacheco made the most of his opportunity, and his effort was highlighted by a 39-yard gain midway through the second quarter -- a run that set up a one-yard touchdown catch for Travis Kelce two plays later. It remains to be seen how work will be split between Pacheco and McKinnon moving forward, particularly if the Chiefs find themselves in negative game script at any point during the AFC Championship Game.
CBS Sports
Gonzaga's 76-game home winning streak snapped in shocking upset by Loyola Marymount
The biggest shocker of the week — if not longer — in college basketball transpired in the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night when Loyola Marymount upset No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67 at The Kennel. An upset of this magnitude means streaks and droughts galore got detonated in Spokane, Washington.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Staying at shortstop
Wendle will remain at the top of the depth chart at shortstop for the Marlins despite the acquisition of Luis Arraez from the Twins on Thursday, as Jazz Chisholm will shift to center field, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Following a spate of recent moves, Miami's infield now figures to...
Comments / 0