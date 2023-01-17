Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Saudi Arabia Tried to Buy F1 for $20 Billion
It’s amazing what you can do when your country is home to the third most valuable natural resource reserve in the world. Just this year, Saudi Arabia has tried to coax F1 teams out to the Middle East, confirmed it’ll be a fixture on the F1 calendar for at least the rest of the decade and now teased a plan to try and buy the entire damn sport.
Jalopnik
Have You Seen Dmitry Mazepin's Vanishing Yachts, Because Italy Would Love to Know
Last summer, two yachts thought to be owned by Russian fertilizer oligarch and worst-kind-of-sports-parent Dmitry Mazepin disappeared from the port of Olbia off the Italian island of Sardinia. They had been seized in March, pursuant to European Union sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but local officials weren’t able to immediately tie the vessels to their owner. Both boats vanished three months later within days of each other — and suspiciously mere hours before police confirmed they belonged to Mazepin.
Comments / 0