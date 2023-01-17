Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Woman in Video Spraying Travelers and Atlanta Airport Employees With Fire Extinguisher Arrested
An Ohio woman who was filmed spraying airline employees and travelers with a fire extinguisher at an Atlanta airport has been arrested by authorities. Per a press release from the Atlanta Police Department, the woman seen in the clip where she appeared to go on a rampage with the extinguisher has been identified as Jennifer Holder and was arrested following the incident. Officers responded to calls of a suspicious individual attempting to open closed doors at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, and by the time authorities arrived she had made use of a fire extinguisher when confronted by airport security.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
72-Year-Old Woman Dead and Two Injured After Denny’s Sign Falls on Car in Kentucky
One person has died and two others were injured after a Denny’s restaurant sign fell on their car in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, per KY3. According to authorities at the Elizabethtown Police Department, the sign hit a car that was occupied by three individuals at the restaurant’s parking lot on Thursday (Jan. 19). The people inside have been identified as three adults, including a 72-year-old woman who was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of her injuries.
‘BMF’ Star Lil Meech Cleared of Felony Gun Charge
Lil Meech has apparently dodged a criminal case. According to TMZ, the 22-year-old BMF star has been cleared of a gun possession charge stemming from a 2022 incident at a Florida airport. TSA agents say they had found a firearm inside a carry-on bag that allegedly belonged to Meech. The actor, born Demetrius Flenory Jr., reportedly insisted the bag and the 9MM handgun wasn’t his, but authorities ignored his claims as Meech was allegedly spotted placing the bag on the scanner belt.
Canadian Woman To Lose Her Home After Following QAnon Propaganda
After falling victim to QAnon propaganda, a Canadian woman had her home foreclosed after failing to pay her mortgage, totalling over $150,000 owed to her bank, according to a report from Vice. The woman, whom Vice referred to solely as Bonnie, had been a prominent fan of Romana Didulo, a...
