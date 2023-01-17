An Ohio woman who was filmed spraying airline employees and travelers with a fire extinguisher at an Atlanta airport has been arrested by authorities. Per a press release from the Atlanta Police Department, the woman seen in the clip where she appeared to go on a rampage with the extinguisher has been identified as Jennifer Holder and was arrested following the incident. Officers responded to calls of a suspicious individual attempting to open closed doors at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, and by the time authorities arrived she had made use of a fire extinguisher when confronted by airport security.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO