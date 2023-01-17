ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

247Sports

Preview of Texas Tech versus Kansas State

The Texas Tech basketball team, losers of six straight Big XII games and desperately in need of a win, doesn’t catch a break as it travels to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the conference-leading Kansas State Wildcats (16-2, 5-1). Or does it?. K-State is certainly one of the very...
LUBBOCK, TX
kmaland.com

Kansas State lands 3-star prep Colorado quarterback

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State football has landed 2024 three-star quarterback prospect Blake Barnett. The Erie, Colorado prospect is the second Wildcat commitment in his class. He chose K-State over other reported Power Five offers from Colorado, Kansas, Oregon State and Washington. Barnett is ranked as the No. 1 player in...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment

Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Now that Jerome Tang has seen full-on Doom, he wants much more Doom

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. To say Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was impressed by the level of fan engagement at Tuesday night's victory over Kansas would be an understatement. Tang, his coaches and players were overwhelmed by the level of noise inside Bramlage Coliseum. There's a reason why the facility is called the Octagon of Doom, but the loudest game of the season is almost always against Kansas. Now Tang wants more Doom, starting Saturday afternoon when his Wildcats face off with Texas Tech in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video

One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
LAWRENCE, KS
kscbnews.net

LHS Girls Open SIT with Blowout Over Junction City

The Liberal Lady Redskins are back to their winning ways. Liberal won their seventh straight Salina Invitational Tournament championship with a 61-21 win over the Junction City Lady Bluejays Thursday afternoon at the Brick House at Salina Central. Liberal faces Salina Central Friday at 6pm at Kansas Weslyan. The Lady...
LIBERAL, KS
Startland News

K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties

TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka teacher surprised with national $25K award during school assembly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One elementary school teacher in Topeka will go home with $25,000 and the title of Milken Educator following a surprise during a schoolwide assembly. Officials with the Milken Family Foundation said on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that Logan Elementary’s Kristine Becker, a fourth-grade teacher, was surprised with the national Milken Educator Award. The honor comes with an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize and recognizes outstanding educators across the nation for excellence in and out of the classroom.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

