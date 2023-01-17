Read full article on original website
K-State legendary quarterback says he coined famous wildcat formation
SPRING, TX (KSNT) – Former K-State quarterback Michael Bishop impacted football beyond Kansas State. Bishop will be inducted into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame. To make it into the hall of fame, a player has to stand out from the rest of college football. Bishop set the K-State record for the most career […]
Preview of Texas Tech versus Kansas State
The Texas Tech basketball team, losers of six straight Big XII games and desperately in need of a win, doesn’t catch a break as it travels to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the conference-leading Kansas State Wildcats (16-2, 5-1). Or does it?. K-State is certainly one of the very...
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on beating Kansas and his love for 'Manhappiness'
For anyone in American sports, there’s nothing like having a victory or performance so big that you are asked to appear on ESPN’s late-night studio show hosted by legendary sports anchor Scott Van Pelt from the West Coast. And Kansas State’s Jerome Tang was asked to be a...
Kansas State lands 3-star prep Colorado quarterback
(Manhattan) -- Kansas State football has landed 2024 three-star quarterback prospect Blake Barnett. The Erie, Colorado prospect is the second Wildcat commitment in his class. He chose K-State over other reported Power Five offers from Colorado, Kansas, Oregon State and Washington. Barnett is ranked as the No. 1 player in...
Three K-State football players enter transfer portal as Wildcats return to campus
Three more Kansas State football players have decided to transfer.
K-State lands QB recruit who held offers from Colorado, KU, Oregon State, Washington
Kansas State has landed its quarterback for the 2024 recruiting class.
Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment
Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
These plays show why K-State’s Jerome Tang is in running for Big 12 Coach of the Year
Jerome Tang is among the early front-runners for Big 12 Coach of the Year. These K-State plays help explain why
Daily Delivery: Now that Jerome Tang has seen full-on Doom, he wants much more Doom
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. To say Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was impressed by the level of fan engagement at Tuesday night's victory over Kansas would be an understatement. Tang, his coaches and players were overwhelmed by the level of noise inside Bramlage Coliseum. There's a reason why the facility is called the Octagon of Doom, but the loudest game of the season is almost always against Kansas. Now Tang wants more Doom, starting Saturday afternoon when his Wildcats face off with Texas Tech in Manhattan.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video
One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
Tuesday's Kansas basketball loss at K-State hard on the fans, important for KU players
Here’s the thing about losses like the one the 2nd-ranked Kansas basketball team suffered on Tuesday night to No. 13 Kansas State in Manhattan — they tend to hurt the fan base more than they hurt the players. Don’t get me wrong; the Jayhawks were bummed that they...
Tuesday's Kansas basketball loss at K-State an effective case study on the status of the Jayhawks' bench
In back to back games — one close win and one close loss decided by a total of three points — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was left discussing a play by KU sophomore Bobby Pettiford. That sets up a bit of a chicken-or-the-egg discussion about Pettiford’s role...
Kansas State Basketball: 3 takeaways from program-defining OT win over Kansas
Entering the 2022-23 college basketball season, Kansas State Basketball was a near-consensus pick to finish last in the Big 12 and have no hope of a postseason appearance. It made sense at the time, as first-year head coach Jerome Tang was taking over a roster with questions regarding its talent, especially compared to the rest of the league.
LHS Girls Open SIT with Blowout Over Junction City
The Liberal Lady Redskins are back to their winning ways. Liberal won their seventh straight Salina Invitational Tournament championship with a 61-21 win over the Junction City Lady Bluejays Thursday afternoon at the Brick House at Salina Central. Liberal faces Salina Central Friday at 6pm at Kansas Weslyan. The Lady...
K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties
TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
From college to prison: Kansas activist takes next steps to reopen Black technical school
*Update: The time for a rally being held at the Kansas State Capitol, highlighting efforts to reopen the “Kansas Vocational School,” a historically black college in Topeka, has been changed. The rally will take place Thursday, January 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. TOPEKA (KSNT) – In the heart of downtown Topeka, just a […]
Topeka teacher surprised with national $25K award during school assembly
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One elementary school teacher in Topeka will go home with $25,000 and the title of Milken Educator following a surprise during a schoolwide assembly. Officials with the Milken Family Foundation said on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that Logan Elementary’s Kristine Becker, a fourth-grade teacher, was surprised with the national Milken Educator Award. The honor comes with an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize and recognizes outstanding educators across the nation for excellence in and out of the classroom.
K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize, Mega Millions prize claimed in NE Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people claimed million-dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and the Mega Millions drawing in Kansas. Cory Thone, a spokesman for the Kansas Lottery, told 27 News that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a prize for $1 million through the Mega Millions drawing were both claimed […]
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
