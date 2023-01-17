Read full article on original website
Related
NBA midseason tournament has 'a lot of momentum' ahead of upcoming TV deal; how All-Star voting is shaping up
It sounds like a broken record, but it feels even more true today: A midseason tournament seems more likely than ever. “We are making progress,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum told Yahoo Sports last week. “All of those discussions are positive. There’s a lot of stakeholders, logistics that would have to be taken care of, but I feel we are taking all the right steps, all the right feedback.”
Comments / 0