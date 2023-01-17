Read full article on original website
How Intermittent Fasting Extends Life Spans – Time-Restricted Eating Reshapes Gene Expression Throughout the Body
Salk researchers find that timing calorie intake synchronizes circadian rhythms across multiple systems in mice. Numerous studies have shown health benefits of time-restricted eating including increase in life span in laboratory studies. This has made practices like intermittent fasting a hot topic in the wellness industry. However, exactly how it affects the body on the molecular level, and how those changes interact across multiple organ systems, has not been well understood. Now, Salk scientists show in mice how time-restricted eating influences gene expression across more than 22 regions of the body and brain. Gene expression is the process through which genes are activated and respond to their environment by creating proteins.
Berkeley Scientists Discover Secret to Waking Up Alert and Refreshed
Tips the researchers identified: Sleep for a longer duration and at a later time, engage in physical activity the day before, and consume a breakfast low in sugar and high in carbohydrates. Do you feel sleepy until you’ve had your morning coffee? Do you struggle with sleepiness during the workday?...
A Life-Saving Breakthrough: Scientists Uncover Japanese Fruit Juice That May Help Prevent Lung Cancer
Using a mouse model, Japanese researchers unleash the likely mechanism of action of Actinidia arguta (sarunashi) juice on lung cancer development. Lung cancer is a leading cause of death in Japan and across the globe. Among all the cancers, lung cancer has one of the lowest five-year survival rates. Smoking tobacco and using tobacco-based products are known to heavily contribute to the development of lung cancer. It is a clinically established fact that the active ingredients in various fruits minimize the risk of chronic diseases including cancer. “Sarunashi” (Actinidia arguta) is an edible fruit cultivated in Japan’s Okayama Prefecture.
Scientists Discover Species of Gut Microbes That Can Boost the Motivation To Exercise
Researchers have discovered a gut-to-brain pathway in mice that increases exercise performance. According to a study published in Nature, led by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, certain types of gut bacteria can activate nerves in the gut to increase the drive to exercise. The study in mice identified a gut-to-brain pathway that explains how these bacteria can enhance exercise performance.
How Buddhism Could Help Lower Depression Risk
A study suggests that engaging in moral practices may counteract the association between high stress levels and depression. According to a study recently published in the journal PLOS ONE, individuals with high levels of neuroticism and stress may be more susceptible to depressive symptoms. However, the research suggests that following the five precepts of Buddhism may mitigate this risk. The study was conducted by Nahathai Wongpakaran and colleagues at Chiang Mai University in Thailand.
Not Effective? Popular Anti-Aging Treatments Shown To Have a Limited Impact on Aging
A new study has examined the effectiveness of three treatment approaches that were previously thought to slow the aging process. However, when tested on mice, the researchers found that these treatments had a limited impact on aging. “There is no internal clock of aging that you can regulate with a...
One Step Closer to Artificial Organs: Living Fossil Provides New Insight
An ancient fish called a “living fossil” has assisted scientists in gaining a deeper understanding of stem cells, which could potentially lead to advancements in stem cell research and the creation of artificial organs. A beating heart, a complex organ responsible for pumping blood throughout the body. Not...
Rare Genetic Phenomenon Linked to Schizophrenia
Researchers have discovered a strong correlation between the development of schizophrenia and a rare form of a genetic variant known as tandem repeats. In our cells, DNA acts as a language, creating the unique characteristics that make each of us who we are. Tandem repeats occur within DNA when a pattern of one or more nucleotides, the building blocks of DNA made up of the chemicals cytosine (C), adenine (A), guanine (G), and thymine (T), is repeated multiple times in a row. An example of this could be: CAG CAG CAG, in which the sequence CAG is repeated three times.
A Solution to Excess CO2? New Study Proposes Fertilizing the Ocean
Iron-based fertilizer in the form of nanoparticles has the potential to store excess carbon dioxide in the ocean. An international team of researchers led by Michael Hochella of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory suggests that utilizing tiny organisms could be a solution to addressing the pressing need to remove excess carbon dioxide from the Earth’s environment.
Not Where We Thought: Human Bipedalism May Have Evolved in Trees
A new study involving researchers from University College London, the University of Kent, and Duke University suggests that human bipedalism – walking on two legs – may have originated in trees, rather than on the ground. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, analyzed the behaviors of...
Four Genes Discovered To Increase Risk of Suicidal Thoughts and Actions
A genome-wide analysis has identified genes that commonly appear in veterans who have a documented history of suicidal thoughts or actions. A comprehensive study involving military members, led by researchers at Duke University and the Durham VA, has uncovered four genes linked to an increased likelihood of suicidal thoughts and behaviors.
New Study Refutes Current Timeline of Mammoth Extinction
Experts suggest that DNA found in sedimentary deposits likely originated from long-deceased animals. The mystery surrounding the exact timing of the extinction of mammoths has long captivated paleontologists, as the decline of these giant ice age creatures seemed to coincide with the arrival of humans in North and South America.
Cancer’s Secret Weapon? Enzyme That Protects Against Viruses May Fuel Tumor Evolution
An enzyme that defends human cells against viruses can help drive cancer evolution towards greater malignancy by causing myriad mutations in cancer cells, according to a study led by investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine. The finding suggests that the enzyme may be a potential target for future cancer treatments. In...
Directly Challenging Our Understanding of Nuclear Force: Scientists Discover Strongest Isospin Mixing Ever Observed
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Modern Physics and their collaborators have identified the most significant isospin mixing observed in beta-decay experiments, directly challenging our current understanding of the nuclear force. The findings were featured as an Editors’ Suggestion in the journal Physical Review Letters.
Digital “Demon”: A Surprisingly Simple Method That Improves Quantum Computing Accuracy by 20X
Researchers at UNSW Sydney have created a new technique for resetting quantum computers with a high level of accuracy. This process, known as preparing a quantum bit in the ‘0’ state, is crucial for accurate quantum computations. The method is based on the principle of “Maxwell’s demon,” a hypothetical creature that can separate hot and cold molecules by observing their speed. This innovative solution is simple yet effective in ensuring the reliability of quantum computations.
