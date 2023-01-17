Salk researchers find that timing calorie intake synchronizes circadian rhythms across multiple systems in mice. Numerous studies have shown health benefits of time-restricted eating including increase in life span in laboratory studies. This has made practices like intermittent fasting a hot topic in the wellness industry. However, exactly how it affects the body on the molecular level, and how those changes interact across multiple organ systems, has not been well understood. Now, Salk scientists show in mice how time-restricted eating influences gene expression across more than 22 regions of the body and brain. Gene expression is the process through which genes are activated and respond to their environment by creating proteins.

