Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Netflix sets deadline for its crackdown on password sharing
Netflix has confirmed when its password sharing crackdown program will officially begin. Announced as part of its Q4 2022 earnings report (opens in new tab), Netflix revealed it'll start rolling out its paid sharing feature "more broadly" in Q1 2023. In simple terms? Netflix will begin cracking down on password sharing between households by March, which is when its Q1 2023 phase ends.
TechRadar
Invincible season 2 trailer is the perfect birthday gift for the hit Prime Video show
Finally, almost two years after its predecessor ended, Invincible season 2 has an teaser trailer and launch window. Revealed by Amazon Studios on Friday, January 20, the hugely popular Prime Video show will return to our screens in late 2023. The announcement comes two days before Invincible's 20th anniversary, with the graphic novel series originally debuting on January 22, 2003.
TechRadar
How to watch The Legend of Vox Machina: stream season 2 of the fantasy animation series
Individually, they’re a hot mess. Together, they’re Vox Machina: the only eight mercenaries crazy enough to take on murderous lords; evil, supernatural beings; and thundering, fire-breathing beasts. Based on the Critical Role web series, this hit adaptation asked the question, “what if Suicide Squad met Dungeons and Dragons and got blind drunk?”, and answers it with this bawdy, bloody, stunning animated TV series. Our guide below explains how to watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 online now on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab).
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Royals Review
Former MI5 Agent Confesses On His Deathbed- " I Killed Princess Diana Because She Knew Secrets Of Royalty ( VIDEO )
Princess Diana – the people’s princess. She was adored by everyone who knew her, and she brought light wherever she went. She was known for her compassion and kindness, grace and elegance. Life was cruel to steal her so young from her people, at such a young age, too.
TechRadar
Better than 4K Blu-ray: the new disc that could do movies better… but do we need it?
As a movie fan who's a huge cinema lover as well as a massive home theater nerd – nerdy enough to have chosen the wrong side in the HD-DVD vs Blu-ray war, and to maintain that my logic was sound to this day – I have a bit of an obsession with getting the best quality possible from movies.
TechRadar
The Marvels: release date, cast, plot, and more
The Marvels will make Marvel Studios history when it lands in theaters. The Captain Marvel quasi-sequel marks the first all-female superhero team movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers being joined by Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. So,...
TechRadar
Spotify could soon match Amazon Music Unlimited's untimely price hike
Just when you thought your subscription bills couldn't get any bigger, Amazon has announced a price increase for its Music Unlimited streaming service – and it could sadly point to a similar boost to Spotify's fees. Starting from February 21, subscribers to both the individual and student Amazon Music...
TechRadar
Deadpool joins Marvel's Midnight Suns next week, adding new story missions
Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ first DLC now has a release date, a wacky new trailer, and a sassy frontman. Available January 26, The Good, The Bad and The Undead adds the wise-cracking, 4th wall-breaking Deadpool to Midnight Suns’ roster, as well as new story missions, more cosmetics, and upgrades to the Abbey – our heroes’ base of operations.
TechRadar
JBL Quantum Stream Dual Pattern USB mic review: best for novice streamers
With a streamlined design and intuitive ease of use, the JBL Quantum Stream is a surprisingly capable USB mic. Fine-tuning settings, whether through the onboard controls or JBL’s app, is a breeze. And, the mic delivers in audio performance. Unfortunately, its port placement is one big issue. While there are some better USB mics out there, I think the JBL Quantum Stream is the perfect first USB mic for streamers.
TechRadar
Don't worry, Quordle is not going behind a paywall, says Merriam-Webster
For all those who feel a certain pride in playing Quordle, the five-letter word game best known for being four times as difficult as Wordle, your word quest is vindicated. Iconic dictionary brand Merriam-Webster bought up the popular online puzzler and announced it on Thursday. Merriam-Webster, which is owned by...
TechRadar
Avatar: The Way of Water animator explains the truth behind that viral hand shot
Much has been made of the downright jaw-dropping technical wizardry on display in Avatar: The Way of Water, and it’s hard to argue against director James Cameron’s decision to wait over a decade for the appropriate filmmaking technology to arrive before commencing work on his subaquatic sequel. In...
TechRadar
Google's slow destruction of Fitbit is everything wrong with modern tech
Poor Fitbit just can’t catch a break. Since being acquired by Google’s parent company Alphabet, the fitness tracker brand has suffered quite a few backend mishaps, difficult headlines, and big device launches that have received a lukewarm reception. Last year’s Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 struggled to rank highly in our list of the best Fitbit entries, receiving just three stars each in our reviews (you can check out our Fitbit Versa 4 review and Fitbit Sense 2 review here), although the minimalist Inspire 3 fared better.
Comments / 0