Poor Fitbit just can’t catch a break. Since being acquired by Google’s parent company Alphabet, the fitness tracker brand has suffered quite a few backend mishaps, difficult headlines, and big device launches that have received a lukewarm reception. Last year’s Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 struggled to rank highly in our list of the best Fitbit entries, receiving just three stars each in our reviews (you can check out our Fitbit Versa 4 review and Fitbit Sense 2 review here), although the minimalist Inspire 3 fared better.

2 DAYS AGO