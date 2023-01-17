ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, NY

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hudson Valley Actor Wins His First Golden Globe Award

Big win for this Hudson Valley actor. Tyler James Williams won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series/Musical-Comedy for Abbott Elementary. This was Williams' first nomination and first win. Williams' fellow contenders were John Lithgow in The Old Man, Jonathan Pryce in The Crown, John Turturro in Severance, and Henry Winkler in Barry. Williams managed to beat out all these well-established veteran actors. But don't let his age fool you, the 30-year-old actor has been acting for since he was 4-years-old.
Martha Stewart Visits ‘Legendary’ Hotdog Spot Near NY State

It's nothing fancy, but their hotdogs and hamburgers hit the spot. I'll give you a little backstory on the location, when I was younger I was raised in a small town called Cheshire, Connecticut and at least 3 times a month we'd go to a VERY delicious and extremely popular hotdog restaurant on Reidville Drive Waterbury, CT. I was never a hotdog fan, but to this day I still think they have the best grilled cheese and curly fries I have ever tasted. I can still close my eyes and see all the decorations inside their location and how right when you opened the door it smelt like heaven. Frankies Family Restaurant quickly became famous in Connecticut and it became a right of passage to go and visit.
WATERBURY, CT
Poughkeepsie, NY
