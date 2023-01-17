Read full article on original website
alamancenews.com
Alderwoman tells board: married over holidays, plans to move to Virginia
Gibsonville aldermen, who have already filled one vacancy last fall due to the untimely death of a board member last summer will soon be faced with filling another one – as the result of a member’s marriage and plan to move to Virginia. During last Monday’s Gibsonville board...
No area is affordable: New Triangle housing report reveals challenges for most buyers
A new report reveals more of the housing market picture, and what it shows is concerning for anyone wanting to live in the Triangle.
WSET
The tallest man in America visits Pittsylvania County Schools for anti-bullying campaign
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County Schools were honored to host George Bell, also known as "The Tallest Man in America," as a guest speaker for their middle schools as part of his ongoing "Stand Tall Against Bullying" campaign. Bell, who stands at an impressive 7’8”, is a...
WSLS
Ballad Brewing to host 2023 FunkFest in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Ballad Brewing is gearing up to host its 2023 ‘FunkFest,’ an annual event featuring beer, food, and live music. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Ballad Brewing in Danville. Live music will include Apple Butter Soul, a local...
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
South Boston police seek information on hit-and-run
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — The South Boston Police Department is asking the community for help in locating the driver of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. Police say the hit and run happened in the area of the Dollar Tree on Old Halifax Rd. on Jan. 19 around […]
North Carolina lab finds street drugs cut with chemical that leads to ‘aggressive wounds’
CHARLOTTE — A new threat is being found in dangerous street drugs by researchers at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the effects can have a horrifying effect on users. The substance is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians called Xylazine. Its slang name is “Tranq,” and...
WSET
Danville Fire Dept. sees record number of calls as firefighters push for higher wages
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department had a record-breaking year in 2022, with the highest call volume since the department's founding in 1884. The DFD ran a total of 9,592 calls, averaging over 26 calls per day. "We ran 250 more calls than the previous year in...
caswellmessenger.com
Williamson makes her mark while living the dream
Each year on the third Monday of January, United States celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr., a federal holiday that commemorates Dr. King‘s life and legacy. During King’s lifetime he became an activist, scholar, peace maker, and a religious leader leading movements that resonated around the world in working for justice. Dr. King is known for his famous “I have A Dream” speech that was delivered in 1963, making a call for an end to discrimination and racial segregation. Are we living the dream?
caswellmessenger.com
C & A Family Diner offers good home cooking to Caswell
Do you like home cooking with fresh food made daily? Well, you’re in luck because C & A Family Diner located at 2233 NC Hwy. 86, Yanceyville offers a wide menu of delectable home cooked food since opening January 5. The diner is now under new management courtesy of...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department seeks leaders for annual Youth Police Academy
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is looking for youth leaders for its 5th annual Youth Police Academy. 30 kids have already signed up for the Academy, which is the maximum number they can accept. However, they are still in need of youth leaders. Youth leaders must have participated in the Academy before.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
South Hill man charged with violation of a protective order
LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
WBTM
Danville Public Schools Announce Teachers of the Year
Each year, Danville Public Schools (DPS) allows teachers at every building to vote and recognize their peers for outstanding work in the classroom and in the school community. The 2023 Teachers of the Year have been selected and will be honored at a ceremony in April. The division’s Teachers of...
thenewsprogress.com
King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Head-on collision occurs on Hardy Road
A head-on collision occurred in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, on Hardy Road in Franklin County, shutting down a single lane of the road. The incident occurred on the 7600 block of Hardy Road, near Edwardsville Road. The Hardy Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other units, were dispatched...
wbtw.com
Two identified, charged after ‘obscene’ act recorded by minors at Virginia store
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people wanted on multiple charges after an ‘obscene’ sexual act took place at a convenience store in Grundy have been identified, police said. According to the release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a fight at the Double Kwik convenience store on Jan. 1. As police were responding to the call, deputies reportedly passed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle that was involved in the altercation.
cbs19news
Man wanted on charges in Danville arrested in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Danville has been arrested in Augusta County on malicious wounding and firearms charges. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Danville Police Department on Thursday regarding a malicious wounding case in the Danville area. During the...
abc45.com
Deputies: Alamance County Man Arrested for Two Same-Site Break-Ins
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On January 9, Deputies responded to a reported vehicle breaking and entering on the 3000 block of Wormranch Rd. in Haw River. The owner reported several missing items from their Jeep Wrangler, including a laptop, iPad, Beats headphones, and an air compressor. On January 17,...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
