Banuba Tint, a Virtual Try-On for Cosmetics, Improves Seasonal Color Analysis
In 2022, augmented reality company Banuba added a new product called “Tint” to its software offerings. These offerings now include an automated system for AI seasonal color analysis and a recommendation engine that helps people determine their color profile and receive suggestions for the most suitable beauty products and combinations. This is purportedly the only available solution of its kind on the market.
Amorepacific Uses Heptahydroxyflavan To Enhance Skin Elasticity, Improve Wrinkles
US Patent No. 11,554,091 B2 (Jaeyoung Ko, Mi Suk Yang, Eunjung Lee, Yong Jin Kim); Amorepacific Corp., Seoul, has been awarded a US patent for a method for enhancing skin elasticity or improving skin wrinkles. It entails administeringa composition comprising (2R,3S)-heptahydroxyflavan or a salt, hydrate or solvate thereof as an active ingredient. The (2R,3 S)-heptahydroxyflavan or a salt, hydrate or solvate thereof is comprised in an amount of 0.01-10 wt % based on the total weight of the composition.
Seventh Generation Rolls Out Foaming Dish Spray
Seventh Generation’s newest dish product—The Power+ Foaming Dish Spray—is touted as an easy and eco-friendly way to wash dishes, according to the Unilever-owned company. Seventh Generation’s Power+ Foaming Dish Spray is made with grease fighters and 100% biodegradable ingredients for a “biobased clean,” said the brand. The dish spray is also certified by Safer Choice.
Geltor Expands into Hair Care with Launch of NuColl Biodesigned Vegan Collagen
Aligned with shifting consumer sentiments and the growing demand for vegan and cruelty-free beauty products, Geltor, a leader in biodesigned proteins, introduces NuColl, a new vegan alternative to animal-derived collagen for global hair care applications. NuColl is a vegan collagen offering an animal-free alternative to traditional animal-derived collagens for hair...
Gillette Patents Shaving Device with Antioxidant
US Patent No. 11,554,087 B2 (Valerie Jean Bradford, Erte Xi, Mason, Alison Fiona Stephens, Ilaria Ambrogio); The Gillette Company LLC has been awarded a patent for a shaving aid that has a lubricant; and an antioxidant, wherein the antioxidant is represented by a general formula shown below. Patent Background. This...
Stem Cell Science-Backed Skin Care Company Michal Morrison, Inc. Enters Skincare Market
Michal Morrison Inc., a science-first skincare company, has entered the skincare market. With its first hero product launch, Genesis βSTEM6 Molecular Serum, Michal Morrison Inc. will define and lead a new category of biomimetic skincare technology with its proven, proprietary and patent-pending βSTEM6 molecule. The so-called “biotech breakthrough” has a mechanism of action validated by 25 years of research in stem cell science and regenerative medicine from the laboratory of Dr. Michael Kahn. The βSTEM6 molecule will be exclusively available in Michal Morrison products.
